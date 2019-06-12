

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listens to the proceedings during a Florida Cabinet meeting earlier this month. (Steve Cannon/AP)

Rick Scott, when he was Florida’s governor, made the proclamation a year ago to mark the anniversary of the massacre at the Pulse nightclub two years before.

A gunman killed 49 people at the LGBTQ-oriented club in 2016, what was then the largest mass shooting in U.S. history, and Scott, now a Republican senator, noted that the shooting would leave a lasting impact “on our state and communities, including Florida’s LGBTQ community.”

But when Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) issued his own proclamation on Tuesday, the eve of the June 12 anniversary, the document excluded any mention of the LGBTQ community. In its place was a reference to “Orlando and the Central Florida community,” whom the governor said he would stand with against terrorism.

The exclusion in the otherwise word-for-word remembrance was quickly noted.

“This is completely straight-washed and an insult,” said state Rep. Anna V. Eskamani (D), whose district includes the area where the Pulse nightclub was located. Eskamani shared images of DeSantis’s proclamation side by side with Scott’s.

@GovRonDeSantis has stripped any mention of the #LGBTQ community in remembering #Pulse. This is completely straight-washed and an insult to #HD47.



Based on these side-by-side Pulse proclamations, Governor Rick Scott was a better friend to LGBTQ Floridians than DeSantis. pic.twitter.com/2nvUE343XG — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) June 12, 2019

On Wednesday, DeSantis said he corrected the proclamation, with his office blaming unnamed “staff” for the absence.

“The Governor has directed that the proclamation be re-issued, including a direct reference to our LGBTQ and Hispanic communities,” spokeswoman Helen Aguirre Ferré said in a statement. “As his earlier statement today on Twitter indicated, the Governor stands in solidarity with the LGBTQ and Hispanic communities who were attacked during this horrific act of violence at Pulse three years ago today.”

“The State of Florida will not tolerate hatred towards the LGBTQ and Hispanic communities and we will stand boldly with Orlando and the Central Florida community against terrorism and hate,” the new proclamation read.

[Ron DeSantis controversies likely hurting him with minority voters. But that may not mean much.]

DeSantis, who campaigned as a staunch ally of President Trump, previously drew the ire of the gay community in Florida when he signed an executive order about prohibiting employment discrimination that failed to mention sexual orientation or gender identity. That order was never amended, despite the outcry.

