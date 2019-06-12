Over the past week, President Trump issued two new tariff threats to two of the United States’ three biggest trading partners. But whether he would follow through on the threats was always an open question.

As the New York Times’s Peter Baker wrote over the weekend, Trump’s threats often create a crisis for him to solve, presenting him as the hero regardless of whether he actually followed through on the original threat.

Indeed, this has occurred no fewer than 32 times during Trump’s presidency, according to a Fix count, examples of which you can watch in the video above.

Trump’s threats he failed to win a clear concession on or that he partially or fully failed to follow through on include:

Much how Trump is often wary to “telegraph” his policy plans before implementing said plans, he will sometimes follow through on threats he issues.

Threats that Trump followed through on include:

In addition to claiming victory for crises he creates then solves, Trump will often chalk up threats he doesn’t follow through on as political victories, even if the “victory” itself is unclear.

“This is one page of a very long and very good agreement,” Trump said Tuesday, holding up a folded piece of paper, allegedly of an immigration deal with Mexico. “Without the tariffs, we would have had nothing.”