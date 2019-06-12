Over the past week, President Trump issued two new tariff threats to two of the United States’ three biggest trading partners. But whether he would follow through on the threats was always an open question.
As the New York Times’s Peter Baker wrote over the weekend, Trump’s threats often create a crisis for him to solve, presenting him as the hero regardless of whether he actually followed through on the original threat.
Indeed, this has occurred no fewer than 32 times during Trump’s presidency, according to a Fix count, examples of which you can watch in the video above.
Trump’s threats he failed to win a clear concession on or that he partially or fully failed to follow through on include:
- Tariffs on Mexican imports
- Tariffs on additional Chinese imports
- Tariffs on European cars
- Closing the entire U.S.-Mexico border
- A “substantial border tax” on businesses
- Telling General Motors “they better damn well open a new plant” in Ohio
- Calling for a boycott of AT&T
- Taking away NBC’s broadcast license
- Changing the tax law for the NFL
- Withdrawing from NAFTA
- Withdrawing from NATO
- Withdrawing all troops from Syria
- Withdrawing troops from South Korea
- The “official end of Iran”
- “Fire and fury”
- Ending foreign aid
- Cutting aid to Central American countries
- Intervene in the Department of Justice
- Revoking the security clearances of former top intelligence officials
- End birthright citizenship via executive order
- Releasing taped conversations with former FBI director James B. Comey
- Reopen the FBI probe into Hillary Clinton
- Attempting to fire special counsel Robert S. Mueller III
- Veto a 2018 spending package
- “Prosecutions at the highest level” for voter fraud
- Pull ICE officers out of California
- Cutting California wildfire aid
- Withholding Affordable Care Act insurance payments
- Retaliating against reporters who don’t show “respect”
- Suing “Saturday Night Live”
- Suing Stephen K. Bannon
- Anger
Much how Trump is often wary to “telegraph” his policy plans before implementing said plans, he will sometimes follow through on threats he issues.
Threats that Trump followed through on include:
- Tariffs on some Chinese imports
- Tariffs on steel and aluminum imports
- Withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership
- Withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal
- Announcing his intention to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement
- Cutting aid to Palestinian territories
- Cutting aid to Pakistan
- Declaring a national emergency to build a wall on the southern border
- Shutting down the government over funding for his wall
In addition to claiming victory for crises he creates then solves, Trump will often chalk up threats he doesn’t follow through on as political victories, even if the “victory” itself is unclear.
“This is one page of a very long and very good agreement,” Trump said Tuesday, holding up a folded piece of paper, allegedly of an immigration deal with Mexico. “Without the tariffs, we would have had nothing.”