While White House press secretary Sarah Sanders will likely be remembered for the end of the daily press briefing (the White House has gone a record 95 days without one), she says she would like to be remembered for something else: transparency and honesty.

With this standard in mind, the Fix has compiled a list of nine times Sanders failed to live up to her own standard while serving in the Trump administration:

1. President Trump’s hush-money payments to porn star Stephanie Clifford

Sanders falsely told reporters in March 2018 that Trump was unaware of the payments.

2. “Countless” FBI officials were “grateful and thankful” to Trump for firing FBI director James B. Comey

Sanders would later tell federal investigators that her comments were “not founded on anything.”

3. Trump did not “dictate” Donald Trump Jr.’s misleading statement about the 2016 Trump Tower meeting

Sanders repeatedly dodged questions about her false August 2017 statement after Trump’s lawyers said Trump dictated the statement to Trump Jr.

4. “Multiple news outlets” reported that Obama wiretapped Trump

Sanders received immediate pushback on the false claim during two interviews with ABC News in March 2017.

5. Trump had created three times as many jobs for African Americans as President Barack Obama

Sanders apologized for the false statement hours later on Twitter.

6. The United States does not vet visa lottery applicants

It does.

7. Implying thousands of known or suspected terrorists enter the United States via the southern border

Fox News’ Chris Wallace fact-checked Sanders’s slippery phrasing in real-time.

8. “The president in no way, form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence.”

Trump repeatedly mused about physical violence and harming protesters during his 2016 campaign.

9. “To the best of our knowledge, no contacts [with Russians during the campaign] took place”