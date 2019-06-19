A man is accused of attacking a reporter outside a campaign rally for President Trump in Florida — a moment one state Republican legislator used to bait “so-called journalists.”

The confrontation was caught on video. As thousands of people descended upon downtown Orlando on Tuesday to watch Trump announce his reelection bid, security denied entry to some rallygoers who carried backpacks and beer. One of the men noticed that Orlando Sentinel reporter Michael Williams was filming the interactions.

Video shows the man approaching Williams, threatening to kick him in the genitals and trying to smack the phone out of his hand.

A Trump supporter tried knocking my phone out of my hand as I was recording him being kicked out of the Amway Center. #TrumpRallyOrlando #trumpinOrlando pic.twitter.com/p0IcqKCrSt — Michael Williams (@michaeldamianw) June 19, 2019

The man, Daniel Patrick Kestner, was arrested and charged with battery, a misdemeanor. A police report for the incident says Kestner, a 51-year-old resident of St. Augustine, Fla., was found to be intoxicated and was brought to Orange County Jail.

Williams posted the video on Twitter, and the Sentinel shared his tweet.

Then state Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R) weighed in with a response: “MAGA.” The acronym is for Trump’s now-former slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

In a statement, the Sentinel said violence against any reporter was unacceptable.

“We are fortunate Michael was not hurt, grateful to the Orlando police for their quick action, and proud of all our reporters for their courage and dedication to our community,” the statement said.

Williams, a breaking news reporter, was standing outside the Amway Center around 8 p.m. to document people filtering into the rally, Julie Anderson, the Sentinel’s editor in chief, told The Post. A man noticed Williams recording and told him to stop, Anderson said, but Williams said he did not have to stop filming because he was in a public space.

The man kept walking toward Williams and slapped his hand, Anderson said, making the video shake. Security officers, police and Secret Service interrupted, she said.

Sabatini, who was elected in 2018 to represent the town of Howey-in-the-Hills, told The Washington Post on Wednesday that he comments “MAGA” on all of the Sentinel’s coverage and wanted to push back on what he considered the news outlet’s “ridiculous” coverage of the rally.

Sabatini said he also wanted to make “so-called journalists” abandon their neutrality and act like activists.

"And so, all I had to do was put something I think would irk them on a page without any cognitive content — nothing that would actually speak about my position on the matter that they were trying to depict in the news piece at all ... but they just ran with it as fast as they could,” Sabatini said.

Sabatini also stirred controversy in February when a photo of him wearing blackface in high school was mailed anonymously to Florida media outlets, prompting some state Democrats to call for his resignation. Sabatini told The Post at the time that he and one of his good friends, who is black, dressed as each other for homecoming week their sophomore year as a “silly high school prank.”

The legislator has provoked Sentinel writers before, Anderson said — usually columnists who have criticized him. She said his response to the video from the rally was in line with his stated dislike of the news outlet.

“I’m not surprised, given our history with the representative,” Anderson said, “but it’s still disappointing.”

The Sentinel prepares its reporters to be targeted while reporting, Anderson said. Editors advise them to be nonconfrontational, to stick together and to ask police officers for help when needed.

