

Roy Moore in 2017. (Brynn Anderson, File)

By the end of the 2017 Alabama Senate race, Senate Republicans made clear they would rather have a Democrat with them in the Senate than Roy Moore, who was accused by more than half a dozen women of predatory behavior when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s. And they got their wish.

Despite that loss, it appears Moore could be preparing for another for a Senate run, and there’s not a lot Republicans in Washington can do to stop him from running -- or even winning.

Moore has been openly thinking about trying to unseat Democrat Doug Jones in 2020. On Thursday, he’s making an official announcement about his plans for the race.

If he does run, how that will play out is anyone’s guess. More Alabama voters have an unfavorable opinion of Moore than like him, said Brent Buchanan, a national Republican pollsters with ties to Alabama. “But he has a vocal group of supporters,” Buchanan said in an email to The Fix.

He’ll enter a crowded primary field of four other Republican candidates consisting of a congressman (Bradley Byrne), former Auburn University football coach (Tommy Tuberville), a state representative (Arnold Mooney), Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill and even possibly Jeff Sessions, who held the seat until he left 2017 to become attorney general.

Barring Sessions entering the race, a crowded field of lesser-known candidates than Moore plays to his favor. Buchanan estimates that he could coalesce his dedicated base to get 20 percent of the vote.

From there — well, Moore got that far and nearly won a Senate seat despite Senate Republicans actively trying to derail him.

In 2017, Alabama held a special election to replace Sessions. Moore was an outside shot in the primary who ended up winning it. He looked on his way to being the next senator from Alabama until The Washington Post reported the allegations a month before the election.

Moore stayed in the race despite Senate Republicans urging him to drop out. One thing he had going for him then was President Trump. Trump, never one to shy away from defending men accused of behaving badly, was the only public figure in Washington willing to stand by Moore.

But this time, Moore may have to win a primary without the support of the most popular politician in Alabama.

Trump recently tweeted he didn’t think Moore could win and that he should step aside.

...If Alabama does not elect a Republican to the Senate in 2020, many of the incredible gains that we have made during my Presidency may be lost, including our Pro-Life victories. Roy Moore cannot win, and the consequences will be devastating....Judges and Supreme Court Justices! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2019

It’s a 180 from Trump’s position on Moore two years ago. But then again, being the first Republican to lose a Senate seat in Alabama in three decades will change some minds.

The people of Alabama will do the right thing. Doug Jones is Pro-Abortion, weak on Crime, Military and Illegal Immigration, Bad for Gun Owners and Veterans and against the WALL. Jones is a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet. Roy Moore will always vote with us. VOTE ROY MOORE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., was more direct about what Trump World wants Moore to do this time:

You mean like last time? You’re literally the only candidate who could lose a GOP seat in pro-Trump, pro-USA ALABAMA. Running for office should never become a business model. If you actually care about #MAGA more than your own ego, it's time to ride off into the sunset, Judge. https://t.co/Twg9isFRkY — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 28, 2019

But Moore has won in Alabama without Trump before. He won his runoff against Republican interim senator Luther Strange in 2017, even though Trump endorsed Strange.



President Trump campaigned for Luther Strange in the runoff against Moore in 2017. (Evan Vucci)

The point is, whether Moore wins or loses is in the hands of Alabama voters, not Washington Republicans.

If Moore wins, that’s when the ball gets tossed in Republican leaders’ court. And they have a couple of not-surefire options to try to keep him out of the Senate.

Last time, Senate Republicans were considering kicking him out of the Senate shortly after Moore took the oath of office. But that would require an overwhelming majority to do so. No sitting senator has been kicked out of the job by his fellow senators since the Civil War.

They also considered supporting a write-in candidate, like maybe Sessions. That idea quickly floundered when Sessions said no, and it was impossible to find another candidate so well known that people could remember how to spell his or her name to write them in.

A lot of Republicans’ Roy Moore problems could be solved by Sessions. It’s possible he could run for his old Senate seat now that Trump pushed him out of the attorney general job. His former colleague, Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), said Wednesday that Sessions hadn’t ruled the idea out. Sessions is by far the biggest name of them all, given he held the seat for 20 years.

But if Sessions doesn’t get in and Moore wins this Senate race, the likeliest scenario is Moore remains the senator from Alabama.

The Senate has a long-standing, unwritten rule that they don’t kick out someone for conduct known to the voters at the time that senator was elected, Cornell Law professor Josh Chafetz told me in 2017. The thinking behind that is to avoid a slippery slope where the Senate is overriding the will of the voters.

There's a middle ground between kicking Moore out and ignoring his accusers, I wrote in 2017 when ranking the scenarios:

The Senate could vote to censure Moore, which is essentially a public and official reprimand. That might make it more difficult for Moore to do his job effectively, since other senators won’t want to author legislation with an outcast. But it would allow Moore to keep his job while giving Senate Republicans an opportunity to express their displeasure that Moore is their colleague.

The 2017 Alabama Senate special election underscored how unpredictable politics is in the Trump era, more than any other race since Trump’s own.

It tested the limits of party loyalty over morality in a society newly sensitive to sexual misconduct. If Moore gets back into the race, all of that could be re-litigated again. And there’s not much Washington Republicans can do about it.