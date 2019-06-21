President Trump on Friday morning confirmed media reports that he had ordered military strikes against Iran in response to recent provocations by the Middle Eastern country. He also confirmed that he called the strikes off shortly before they were to have taken place, citing potential casualties.

But his explanation raises all kinds of questions -- including why he would ask about potential casualties so late in the process.

Below is the reformatted text of Trump’s tweets about Iran, with annotations in yellow. To see an annotation, click on the highlighted text.

President Obama made a desperate and terrible deal with Iran - Gave them 150 Billion Dollars plus I.8 Billion Dollars in CASH! Iran was in big trouble and he bailed them out. Gave them a free path to Nuclear Weapons, and SOON. Instead of saying thank you, Iran yelled ... Death to America.

I terminated deal, which was not even ratified by Congress, and imposed strong sanctions. They are a much weakened nation today than at the beginning of my Presidency, when they were causing major problems throughout the Middle East. Now they are Bust!

We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die. 150 people, sir, was the answer from a General. 10 minutes before the strike I stopped it, not ... proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone.

I am in no hurry, our Military is rebuilt, new, and ready to go, by far the best in the world. Sanctions are biting & more added last night. Iran can NEVER have Nuclear Weapons, not against the USA, and not against the WORLD!