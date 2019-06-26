It’s a big win for House Democrats —- or is it? They have issued a subpoena to force special counsel Robert S. Mueller III to testify in July before two committees, and in front of cameras.

ueller has said he won’t say anything that’s not already in the report. “The report is my testimony. I would not provide information beyond that which is already public in any appearance before Congress,” he said in rare public remarks in May.

So what’s the use of talking to Mueller if he's not going to talk, at least not the way Democrats might want him to? A few reasons.

You’ll be watching (Democrats hope)



Mueller has been a man of mystery for the last two years, but now he’ll be thrust into the spotlight. That ensures he’ll be all over the news in a more direct way than he was when his report was released in March. And if Mueller’s in the news, so are his findings. Among them: That Trump’s campaign welcomed Russia’s help, and the president repeatedly attempted to blunt or block Mueller’s investigation in a way that may have obstructed justice. (Mueller said he was hamstrung by Justice Department guidelines from determining whether there Trump committed a crime.)

It’s one thing to read all that in an article like this. Democrats believe it will be much more dramatic for the nation to hear Mueller say it.

Here’s what Rep. Jim Hines (D-Conn.), a member of the Intelligence committee, told Politico: “It’s going to be challenging for Bob Mueller and it’s going to be challenging for everybody because I believe he’s not going to say anything beyond what he wrote in the report. But, that said, most people haven’t read the report so I think there’s real value in that."

But: While Democrats are probably right that the findings will be much more resonant when Mueller describes them out loud, it’s an open question whose minds they will be changing. Polls show people’s thoughts on the Mueller report are set into partisan stone.

Interviewing Mueller checks a box in their larger investigation

The potential political benefits aside, having Mueller talk is a pretty obvious thing to do. Mueller himself has said that it’s up to Congress to decide what punishment, if any, to give Trump.

To that end, Congress is investigating what’s in the Mueller report. They’re making inroads with the Justice Department to see the unredacted version. The Intelligence Committee under Schiff wants to look deeper into whether Trump broke the law by trying to fire Mueller.

It makes sense to talk to the author of the report. Even if they don’t get any clear answers, having Mueller testify is an important step to take, and one that’s especially useful if Congress wants to move on to impeachment proceedings.

Having Mueller testify could speed up the impeachment train

There are already 80 House Democrats who support opening an impeachment inquiry into Trump, which is more than one-third of the caucus. That includes 15 of the 24 Democrats on the Judiciary committee, which has jurisdiction over impeachment. To the extent Democrats want to make impeachment an inevitability, having Mueller testify is a good way to do it. After Mueller’s brief news conference in May, a dozen House Democrats came out in support of beginning impeachment proceedings.

Generally House Democratic leadership opposes impeaching Trump. But the leaders of the two committees Mueller will be testifying to, the Judiciary and Intelligence committees, have been sounding more open to impeachment lately.

Judiciary Chair Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) said that until public opinion supports impeachment, Congress shouldn’t do it. But The Washington Post has reported that he has privately urged Pelosi to let his committee open up an inquiry into whether Trump should be impeached. And he’s said there “certainly is” justification for beginning impeachment proceedings.

And Intelligence Chair Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) said on Sunday of impeachment “we may get there,” a notable contrast from his remarks just a few weeks ago that impeachment wouldn’t be helpful to Democrats.