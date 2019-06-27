First debate participants Second debate participants Williamson Gabbard Delaney Hickenlooper Obama Ryan Yang Buttigieg Klobuchar Biden Warren Booker Sanders Trump Harris Castro The second group of candidates will debate tonight Gillibrand O’Rourke McConnell Bennet Swalwell De Blasio Inslee Each line represents a direct reference from one candidate. The line’s thickness is equal to the number of references. The size of each candidate’s circle is equal to the proportion of time spoken for the entire debate. First debate participants Second debate participants Williamson Delaney Gabbard Hickenlooper Obama Ryan Yang Buttigieg Klobuchar Biden Warren Booker Sanders Trump Harris Castro Gillibrand The second group of candidates will debate tonight O’Rourke McConnell Bennet Swalwell De Blasio Inslee Each line represents a direct reference from one candidate. The line’s thickness is equal to the number of references. The size of each candidate’s circle is equal to the proportion of time spoken for the entire debate. First debate participants Second debate participants The second group of candidates will debate tonight Williamson Gabbard Delaney Hickenlooper Obama Ryan Yang Klobuchar Buttigieg Biden Each line represents a direct reference from one candidate. The line’s thickness is equal to the number of references. The size of each candidate’s circle is equal to the proportion of time spoken for the entire debate. Warren Booker Sanders Trump Harris Castro Gillibrand McConnell O’Rourke Bennet De Blasio Inslee Swalwell First debate participants Second debate participants The second group of candidates will debate tonight Williamson Gabbard Delaney Hickenlooper Obama Ryan Yang Klobuchar Buttigieg Biden Warren Booker Sanders Trump Harris Castro Each line represents a direct reference from one candidate. The line’s thickness is equal to the number of references. The size of each candidate’s circle is equal to the proportion of time spoken for the entire debate. Gillibrand McConnell O’Rourke Bennet De Blasio Inslee Swalwell First debate participants Second debate participants The second group of candidates will debate tonight Williamson Gabbard Delaney Hickenlooper Obama Ryan Yang Klobuchar Buttigieg Biden Warren Booker Each line represents a direct reference from one candidate. The line’s thickness is equal to the number of references. The size of each candidate’s circle is equal to the proportion of time spoken for the entire debate. Sanders Trump Harris Castro Gillibrand McConnell O’Rourke Bennet Swalwell De Blasio Inslee

The first night of the Democratic debate gave viewers a glimpse of how 10 of the 23 candidates would interact with their competitors, President Trump included. Throughout the two-hour event, the candidates interrupted, attacked and occasionally aligned themselves with each other.

The only mention of a candidate not on the stage came in the form of an alignment. Early in the debate, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, prompted by the moderator, said that she agreed with Sen. Bernie Sanders on Medicare-for-all.

Here are a few other key highlights.

It was a chippy night

The debate stage was crowded, and the Democratic field even more so. Fighting for recognition and speaking time, many of the candidates were perfectly willing to cut each other off. The Post counted 30 instances of candidates interrupting each other.

Delaney Gabbard Klobuchar Ryan Booker Warren Castro O’Rourke De Blasio Inslee Delaney Gabbard Ryan Klobuchar Booker Warren Castro O’Rourke De Blasio Inslee Delaney Gabbard Ryan Klobuchar Booker Warren Castro O’Rourke De Blasio Inslee Delaney Gabbard Ryan Klobuchar Booker Warren Castro O’Rourke De Blasio Inslee

One of the most aggressive interrupters was New York mayor Bill de Blasio. From the edge of the stage, de Blasio jumped in to push former Rep. Beto O’Rourke on private health insurance, Sen. Cory Booker on immigration, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard on Iran, and finally O’Rourke, again, on the War Powers act.

There was alignment on immigration

Not all the interactions were negative. In 15 instances, The Post identified a candidate aligning themselves with another candidate.

Solidarity came during a bout of mansplaining. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee interrupted Warren to brag, shaking his fist in the air, that he was “the only candidate here” who has passed legislation to protect women’s reproductive rights. That led Sen. Amy Klobuchar to smile broadly and directly address the historic nature of this field: “I just want to say, there’s three women up here that have fought pretty hard for a woman’s right to choose. I’ll start with that.” She and Warren shared a laugh; many of the other men on stage joined in.

Candidates also aligned along one the of the biggest topics of the night: immigration. Former HUD director and San Antonio mayor Julián Castro noted that Booker, Warren and Inslee agreed with his immigration plan, which included a path to citizenship for DACA recipients and decriminalization of border crossings.

Booker Warren Castro Inslee Ryan Booker Castro Warren Inslee Ryan Booker Warren Castro Inslee Ryan Booker Warren Castro Inslee Ryan

Booker confirmed that he and Castro were on the same page and twice referred to him as a “friend.” Rep. Tim Ryan noted that he agreed with Castro’s position as well.

Candidates were willing to directly attack each other

While the issue of border decriminalization created alliances, it also led to one of the tensest exchanges of the night. Castro went hard after O’Rourke, saying that he had not done his “homework” on the issue. It was one of nine instances where the candidates flat out attacked each other.

A spat later in the debate, between Ryan and Gabbard, may have been even more contentious.

I didn't say -- I didn't say squash [The Taliban]. I didn't say squash them. When we weren't in there, they started flying planes into our buildings. So I'm just saying right now... we have an obligation... Ryan The Taliban didn't attack us on 9/11. Al Qaida did. Gabbard Well, I -- I understand... Ryan Al Qaida attacked us on 9/11. That’s why I and so many other people joined the military, to go after Al Qaida, not the Taliban. Gabbard I understand that. The Taliban... Ryan I didn't say -- I didn't say squash [The Taliban]. I didn't say squash them. When we weren't in there, they started flying planes into our buildings. So I'm just saying right now... we have an obligation... Ryan The Taliban didn't attack us on 9/11. Al Qaida did. Gabbard Well, I -- I understand... Ryan Al Qaida attacked us on 9/11. That’s why I and so many other people joined the military, to go after Al Qaida, not the Taliban. Gabbard I understand that. The Taliban... Ryan I didn't say -- I didn't say squash [The Taliban]. I didn't say squash them. When we weren't in there, they started flying planes into our buildings. So I'm just saying right now... we have an obligation... Ryan The Taliban didn't attack us on 9/11. Al Qaida did. Gabbard Well, I -- I understand... Ryan Al Qaida attacked us on 9/11. That’s why I and so many other people joined the military, to go after Al Qaida, not the Taliban. Gabbard I understand that. The Taliban... Ryan I didn't say -- I didn't say squash [The Taliban]. I didn't say squash them. When we weren't in there, they started flying planes into our buildings. So I'm just saying right now... we have an obligation... Ryan The Taliban didn't attack us on 9/11. Al Qaida did. Gabbard Well, I -- I understand... Ryan Al Qaida attacked us on 9/11. That’s why I and so many other people joined the military, to go after Al Qaida, not the Taliban. Gabbard I understand that. The Taliban... Ryan

Ryan was defending the presence of U.S. troops in Afghanistan, which Gabbard called “unacceptable.” Ryan punched back, invoking the Sept. 11 attacks, and Gabbard pounced.

Most of the candidates’ ire, unsurprisingly, was directed at Trump, who received over thirty attacks. Warren and de Blasio were the only candidates on stage who didn’t go after the president at all.

Inslee identified Trump as “the biggest threat to the security of the United States”, while Klobuchar was the most frequent Trump attacker and landed maybe the most memorable jab of the night, saying “I don’t think we should conduct foreign policy in our bathrobe at 5:00 in the morning.”

How we did this story

The Washington Post recorded every interaction and reference during the Democratic debate and categorized them as a mention, attack, alignment or interruption. Alignments and attacks were counted once per speech block, unless broken up by an interaction or reference directed at someone else. Interruptions were counted once per attempt. The top graphic shows all debate participants and other key figures mentioned more than once. Total speaking time was tracked on a separate page.

Reuben Fischer-Baum, Ann Gerhart and Kevin Schaul contributed to this report.