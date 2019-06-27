First debate
The first night of the Democratic debate gave viewers a glimpse of how 10 of the 23 candidates would interact with their competitors, President Trump included. Throughout the two-hour event, the candidates interrupted, attacked and occasionally aligned themselves with each other.
The only mention of a candidate not on the stage came in the form of an alignment. Early in the debate, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, prompted by the moderator, said that she agreed with Sen. Bernie Sanders on Medicare-for-all.
Here are a few other key highlights.
It was a chippy night
The debate stage was crowded, and the Democratic field even more so. Fighting for recognition and speaking time, many of the candidates were perfectly willing to cut each other off. The Post counted 30 instances of candidates interrupting each other.
Delaney
Gabbard
Klobuchar
Ryan
Booker
Warren
Castro
O’Rourke
De Blasio
Inslee
Delaney
Gabbard
Ryan
Klobuchar
Booker
Warren
Castro
O’Rourke
De Blasio
Inslee
Delaney
Gabbard
Ryan
Klobuchar
Booker
Warren
Castro
O’Rourke
De Blasio
Inslee
Delaney
Gabbard
Ryan
Klobuchar
Booker
Warren
Castro
O’Rourke
De Blasio
Inslee
One of the most aggressive interrupters was New York mayor Bill de Blasio. From the edge of the stage, de Blasio jumped in to push former Rep. Beto O’Rourke on private health insurance, Sen. Cory Booker on immigration, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard on Iran, and finally O’Rourke, again, on the War Powers act.
There was alignment on immigration
Not all the interactions were negative. In 15 instances, The Post identified a candidate aligning themselves with another candidate.
Solidarity came during a bout of mansplaining. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee interrupted Warren to brag, shaking his fist in the air, that he was “the only candidate here” who has passed legislation to protect women’s reproductive rights. That led Sen. Amy Klobuchar to smile broadly and directly address the historic nature of this field: “I just want to say, there’s three women up here that have fought pretty hard for a woman’s right to choose. I’ll start with that.” She and Warren shared a laugh; many of the other men on stage joined in.
Candidates also aligned along one the of the biggest topics of the night: immigration. Former HUD director and San Antonio mayor Julián Castro noted that Booker, Warren and Inslee agreed with his immigration plan, which included a path to citizenship for DACA recipients and decriminalization of border crossings.
Booker
Warren
Castro
Inslee
Ryan
Booker
Castro
Warren
Inslee
Ryan
Booker
Warren
Castro
Inslee
Ryan
Booker
Warren
Castro
Inslee
Ryan
Booker confirmed that he and Castro were on the same page and twice referred to him as a “friend.” Rep. Tim Ryan noted that he agreed with Castro’s position as well.
Candidates were willing to directly attack each other
While the issue of border decriminalization created alliances, it also led to one of the tensest exchanges of the night. Castro went hard after O’Rourke, saying that he had not done his “homework” on the issue. It was one of nine instances where the candidates flat out attacked each other.
A spat later in the debate, between Ryan and Gabbard, may have been even more contentious.
I didn't say -- I didn't say squash [The Taliban]. I
didn't say squash them. When we weren't in
there, they started flying planes into our
buildings. So I'm just saying right now... we
have an obligation...
Ryan
The Taliban didn't attack us on 9/11.
Al Qaida did.
Gabbard
Well, I -- I understand...
Ryan
Al Qaida attacked us on 9/11.
That’s why I and so many other
people joined the military, to go
after Al Qaida, not the Taliban.
Gabbard
I understand that. The Taliban...
Ryan
I didn't say -- I didn't say squash [The Taliban]. I
didn't say squash them. When we weren't in there,
they started flying planes into our buildings. So I'm
just saying right now... we have an obligation...
Ryan
The Taliban didn't attack us on 9/11.
Al Qaida did.
Gabbard
Well, I -- I understand...
Ryan
Al Qaida attacked us on 9/11. That’s why I
and so many other people joined the military,
to go after Al Qaida, not the Taliban.
Gabbard
I understand that. The Taliban...
Ryan
I didn't say -- I didn't say squash [The Taliban]. I didn't say squash
them. When we weren't in there, they started flying planes into our
buildings. So I'm just saying right now... we have an obligation...
Ryan
The Taliban didn't attack us on 9/11. Al Qaida did.
Gabbard
Well, I -- I understand...
Ryan
Al Qaida attacked us on 9/11. That’s why I and so many other
people joined the military, to go after Al Qaida, not the Taliban.
Gabbard
I understand that. The Taliban...
Ryan
I didn't say -- I didn't say squash [The Taliban]. I didn't say squash them.
When we weren't in there, they started flying planes into our buildings.
So I'm just saying right now... we have an obligation...
Ryan
The Taliban didn't attack us on 9/11. Al Qaida did.
Gabbard
Well, I -- I understand...
Ryan
Al Qaida attacked us on 9/11. That’s why I and so many other
people joined the military, to go after Al Qaida, not the Taliban.
Gabbard
I understand that. The Taliban...
Ryan
Ryan was defending the presence of U.S. troops in Afghanistan, which Gabbard called “unacceptable.” Ryan punched back, invoking the Sept. 11 attacks, and Gabbard pounced.
Most of the candidates’ ire, unsurprisingly, was directed at Trump, who received over thirty attacks. Warren and de Blasio were the only candidates on stage who didn’t go after the president at all.
Inslee identified Trump as “the biggest threat to the security of the United States”, while Klobuchar was the most frequent Trump attacker and landed maybe the most memorable jab of the night, saying “I don’t think we should conduct foreign policy in our bathrobe at 5:00 in the morning.”
How we did this story
The Washington Post recorded every interaction and reference during the Democratic debate and categorized them as a mention, attack, alignment or interruption. Alignments and attacks were counted once per speech block, unless broken up by an interaction or reference directed at someone else. Interruptions were counted once per attempt. The top graphic shows all debate participants and other key figures mentioned more than once. Total speaking time was tracked on a separate page.
Reuben Fischer-Baum, Ann Gerhart and Kevin Schaul contributed to this report.