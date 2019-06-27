Ten candidates spoke for just over 79 minutes during the first night of the first Democratic presidential debate on Wednesday, creating an environment prime for odd moments.

Here are the four strangest themes that emerged on Wednesday, examples of which you can watch in the video above.

1) One-liners

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) said President Trump is conducting foreign policy in his “bathrobe.”

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) said Trump had a “chicken hawk cabinet.”

Former HUD secretary Julián Castro said he believed in “reproductive justice.”

And asked if she had a plan for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) simply replied: “I do.”

Were the lines rehearsed? Perhaps. Did they work? Yes.

2) The Spanish language

Perhaps it was inevitable that candidates would speak Spanish during a debate co-airing on Telemundo and hosted in a city with a large Latino population, but it was still striking (and at times humorous) to see three candidates speak a language other than English during a nationally televised debate.

3) Moderators shutting down candidates

NBC’s debate moderators cut off former congressman John Delaney (D-Md.) at least eight different times, according to a Fix tally. MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow interjected to prevent Gov. Jay Inslee (D-Wash.) from weighing in on McConnell (she instead asked him about climate change). And NBC literally went to commercial as New York mayor Bill de Blasio continued to try to get one last word in.

4) Technical difficulties and triumphs

First, there was an unintended hot mic at the start of the second hour. Then, Inslee’s mic wasn’t hot at the end of the second hour. But despite the audio issues, NBC’s camera crew did capture this incredible moment.