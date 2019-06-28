

Former vice president Joe Biden defends his record on racial issues in Thursday night's debate with Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is caught in-between. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

An exchange between Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D.-Calif.) and former vice president Joe Biden during the second night of the first Democratic primary debate encapsulated months of building tensions within the party over race and generational divisions, turning a spotlight onto Biden’s history on busing to integrate schools.

It was the first big, face-to-face showdown of the primary over the role that the intersection of race and policy will play in the 2020 election.

Harris confronted Biden directly about his past stance on school busing. Biden was quick to defend himself. Here’s the exchange:

Harris: Vice president Biden, do you agree today that you were wrong to oppose busing in America then? Biden: I did not oppose busing in America, what I opposed is busing ordered by the Department of Education. Harris: Well, there was a failure of states to integrate public schools in America. I was part of the second class to integrate Berkeley, California Public Schools almost two decades after Brown vs. Board of Education. Biden: Because your city council made that decision. It was a local decision. Harris: So that’s where the federal government steps in. That’s why we have the Voting Rights Act and the Civil Rights Act. That’s why we need to pass the Equality Act and the ERA. Because there are moments in history where states fail to preserve the civil rights of all people.

Harris pointed out that she was bused as child in the in Berkeley, Calif., school system.

The Washington Post’s Matt Viser wrote in March that when Biden was a freshman senator in the mid-1970s, he took a lead role in the fight about school busing, repeatedly speaking out against sending white children to predominantly black schools and black children to predominantly white schools.

Harris’s decision to directly confront Biden over busing, in personal terms, was notable and likely to garner a slew of headlines.

Given the how much you’re likely to hear about the exchange, it’s worth reading Viser’s whole piece on Biden, but here are a few key passages that illuminate the vulnerability Harris saw: