Democrats often push variations of the phrase “diversity is our strength.” Their field of candidates vying to take on President Trump reflect that --- it’s a remarkably diverse one compared to past slates. So it wasn’t surprising on each night of the Democratic debate that multiple candidates highlighted America’s diversity with their appeals to various identity groups and their supporters.

Here are some moments that showed candidates’ recognition that connecting with various identity groups and showing a commitment to diversity will be central to earning the nod from their party.

The LGBT community

Former housing secretary Julián Castro acknowledged trans women while discussing abortion rights, making it possibly the first time that a presidential candidate has mentioned the needs of the trans community on a presidential debate stage.

“I don’t believe only in reproductive freedom, I believe in reproductive justice,” the former San Antonio mayor said. “And, you know, what that means is that just because a woman — or let’s also not forget someone in the trans community, a trans female — is poor, doesn’t mean they shouldn’t have the right to exercise that right to choose. And so I absolutely would cover the right to have an abortion.”

And Sen. Cory Booker (D.-N.J.) discussed several of the issues — from bullying to discrimination — effecting the LGBT community that are getting very little attention from national politicians.

“We do not talk enough about trans Americans, especially African American trans Americans and the incredibly high rates of murder right now. We don’t talk enough about how many children, about 30 percent of LGBTQ kids, who do not go to school because of fear. It’s not enough just to be on the Equality Act. I’m an original co-sponsor. We need to have a president that will fight to protect LGBTQ Americans every single day from violence in America.”

Women

Six women were among the 20 debaters, and one of them, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), made the most forceful point about recognizing that.

After several of the male candidates debated among themselves about which candidate had fought most strongly for abortion rights, Klobuchar, the first woman elected to the Senate form Minnesota, finally broke in.

“I just want to say, there’s three women up here that have fought pretty hard for a woman’s right to choose. I’ll start with that.”

Sen. Kamala D. Harris (Calif.) invoked her gender while speaking about how her administration would differ greatly from President Trump’s on all issues related to immigration.

“I will ensure that this microphone that the president of the United States holds in her hand is used in a way that is about reflecting the values of our country,” she said.

The injection of “her” elicited cheers.

Blacks, especially black parents

Mayor Bill De Blasio articulated a concern that is more personal to him than it has been to any other presidential candidate in history — being the parent of a black boy. Parents of black children often express fear that their child could be the next victim of a police shooting due to implicit police bias and racist perspectives.

“There’s something that sets me apart from all my colleagues running in this race, and that is, for the last 21 years, I have been raising a black son in America. And I have had to have very, very serious talks with my son, Dante, about how to protect himself on the streets of our city and all over this country, including how to deal with the fact that he has to take special caution because there have been too many tragedies between our young men and our police, too, as we saw recently in Indiana.”

People of faith

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg contrasted the Democratic Party with the GOP as being the party open to the diversity of religion without forcing faith on Americans.

“The Republican Party likes to cloak itself in the language of religion,” he said. “While our party doesn’t talk about that as much — largely for a very good reason, we are committed to the separation of church and state and we stand for people of any religion and no religion.”

I’ve previously written about the faith on the left and Republicans not having a monopoly on voters of faith. While white evangelicals remain faithful to Trump, Christians of color, Muslims and Jewish Americans usually vote left. Buttigieg appears to be positioning himself as a bit of a centrist who could win over Christians who backed Trump in 2016 but who are now looking for a candidate who shares their moral framework.

People of color

During a conversation that started with police violence against people of color and ended with reparations for the descendants of blacks who were enslaved, Harris noted her unique perspective on the issue.

“As the only black person onstage, I would like to speak on the issue of race,” she said.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I.-Vt.) responded to comments he made early in his campaign that critics perceived as minimizing the importance of diversity among presidential candidates. He attempted to clarify the comment saying the he does value diversity.

“Unlike the Republican Party, we encourage diversity, we believe in diversity,” he said. “That’s what America is about.”

“But in addition to diversity, in terms of having more women, more people from the LGBT community, we also have to do something else,” Biden added. “We need a party that is diverse, but we need a party that has the guts to stand up to the powerful special interests who have so much power over the economic and political life of this country.”