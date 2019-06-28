Not to be outdone by night one, 10 more Democratic presidential candidates divvied up their 80 minutes into some odd moments on Thursday.

Here are the three strangest themes that emerged, examples of which you can watch in the video above.

1) Yelling

The first interruption occurred less than five minutes into Thursday’s debate.

“[I] promise everybody’s going to get in here, promise,” NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie said as she cut off an interjecting Sen. Michael F. Bennet (D-Colo.).

The yelling was so intense 15 minutes later, it led to the third-most tweeted moment from the debate when Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) ended a shouting match by saying, “America does not want to witness a food fight, they want to know how we are going to put food on their table.”

But even as candidates fought for airtime, some were seemingly unprepared when asked direct questions.

2) Planning

Author Marianne Williamson uttered the word “plan” more than a half dozen times to describe how she apparently … hates “plans.”

“If you think we’re going to beat Donald Trump by just having all these plans, you’ve got another thing coming, because he didn’t win by saying he had a plan,” she responded to a question about lowering prescription drug prices.

At another point, Williamson apparently thought the Apollo 11 moon landing took no planning.

“[Former president John F.] Kennedy did not say, ‘I have a plan to get a man to the moon and so we’re going to do it and I think we can all work together and maybe we can get a man on the moon,’” she said. “… Because John Kennedy was back in the day when politics included the people and included imagination and included great dreams and included great plans.”

It is not clear if she planned to say that.

Marianne Williamson pivots to ... the moon landing pic.twitter.com/qBqh04524J — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) June 28, 2019

3) Cheesy lines from Eric Swalwell

Only businessman Andrew Yang spoke less over two nights of debates than Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), but the four-term congressman made his 4.3 minutes of speaking time count.

First, he told former vice president Joe Biden to “pass the torch” to him not once, but twice.

Then, when asked about the first relationship he would “reset” as president, Swalwell said, “My first act in foreign policy: We’re breaking up with Russia and making up with NATO.”

But Swalwell’s closing statement really took the cake:

“I’m a congressman, but also a father of a 2-year-old and an infant. When I’m not changing diapers, I’m changing Washington. Most of the time, the diapers smell better.”