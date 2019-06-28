

Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) speak during the second night of the first Democratic presidential debate. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

For the second night in a row, a field of 10 Democrats who want to be their party’s nominee will debate. Tonight’s slate includes the candidates performing best in the polls, former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), and a pack of others who will try to use the big stage to move toward joining the top tier. We’ll post the transcript here as it becomes available.

NBC ANCHOR SAVANNAH GUTHRIE: So, with that business taken care of, let’s get to it. And we’re going to start today with Senator Sanders. Good evening to you.

You've called for big, new government benefits, like universal health care and free college. In a recent interview, you said you suspected that Americans would be, quote, “delighted” to pay more taxes for things like that. My question to you is, will taxes go up for the middle class in a Sanders administration? And if so, how do you sell that to voters?

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (I-VT.): Well, you’re quite right. We have a new vision for America. And at a time when we have three people in this country owning more wealth than the bottom half of America, while 500,000 people are sleeping out on the streets today, we think it is time for change, real change.

And by that, I mean that health care in my view is a human right. And we have got to pass a Medicare-for-all, single-payer system.

(APPLAUSE)

Under that system, by the way, vast majority of the people in this country will be paying significantly less for health care than they are right now.

I believe that education is the future for this country. And that is why I believe that we must make public colleges and universities tuition-free and eliminate student debt. And we do that by placing a tax on Wall Street.

(APPLAUSE)

Every proposal that I have brought forth is fully paid for.

GUTHRIE: Senator Sanders, I’ll give you 10 seconds just to ask the -- answer the very direct question. Will you raise taxes for the middle class in a Sanders administration?

SANDERS: People who have health care under Medicare-for-all will have no premiums, no deductibles, no co-payments, no out-of-pocket expenses. Yes, they will pay more in taxes, but less in health care for what they get.

(APPLAUSE)

GUTHRIE: Thank you, Senator.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTHRIE: Senator Bennet, we're going to get to everybody, I promise.

SEN. MICHAEL F. BENNET (D-COLO.): No, I’d like to say something.

GUTHRIE: But let me just -- Senator Biden -- promise everybody's going to get in here, promise. Vice President Biden, Senator Sanders, as you know, has been calling for a revolution. Recently in remarks to a group of wealthy donors, as you were speaking about problem of income inequality in this country, you said we shouldn't, quote, “demonize the rich.” You said, “Nobody has to be punished. No one's standard of living would change. Nothing would fundamentally change.” What did you mean by that?

FORMER VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: What I meant by that is, look, Donald Trump thinks Wall Street built America.

Ordinary, middle-class Americans built America. My dad used to have an expression. He said, Joe, a job is about a lot more than a paycheck. It's about your dignity. It's about respect. It's being able to look your kid in the eye and say everything is going to be okay.

Too many people who are at the middle class and poor have had the bottom fall out under this proposal. What I’m saying is that we’ve got to be straightforward. We have to make sure we understand that to return dignity to the middle class, they have to have insurance that is covered and they can afford it. They have to make sure that we have a situation where there’s continuing education and they’re able to pay for it. And they have to make sure that they’re able to breathe air that is clean and they have water that they can drink.

Look, Donald Trump has put us in a horrible situation. We do have enormous income inequality. And the one thing I agree on is we can make massive cuts in the $1.6 trillion in tax loopholes out there, and I would be going about eliminating Donald Trump’s tax cut for the wealthy.