After a day spent tweeting about the behavior of Border Patrol agents and the facilities they manage, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) took to the platform again late Monday night to respond to accusations in a news report that she “screamed” at officers in a “threatening manner” while touring one Texas site with other members of Congress.

The report in the Washington Examiner quoted two unnamed witnesses who claimed that they, along with 40 other people, saw Ocasio-Cortez “crying and screaming and yelling” at a Border Patrol facility in El Paso. The report claimed that agents wanted to respond but were held back because she is a lawmaker.

“To these CBP officers saying they felt ‘threatened by me,’ ” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted in response. “ . . . They confiscated my phone, and they were all armed. I’m 5’4”. They’re just upset I exposed their inhumane behavior.”

In a statement Tuesday, the congresswoman’s communications office called the Examiner’s report an “inaccurate depiction of events.”

“The Congresswoman spoke sternly to a CBP agent that tried to take a stealth selfie with the Congresswoman in a mocking manner, despite the gravity of the situation,” the statement said.

Representatives from Customs and Border Protection, which includes Border Patrol, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier that day, ProPublica had published a report exposing a private Facebook group for U.S. Border Patrol agents called “I’m 10-15,” after the law enforcement code for “aliens in custody.” The group hosted xenophobic and sexist comments, remarks about the death of migrants and sexually explicit images edited to include those of Ocasio-Cortez.

While touring the facilities, Ocasio-Cortez linked the behavior in the Facebook group to what she said she witnessed at the border. The congresswoman described conversations with a woman who told her that they had gone two weeks without showers, had been told to drink toilet water when their cell sink broke and were fearful of retribution for even speaking to the congressional delegation.

During a news conference later, Ocasio-Cortez told reporters she was “not safe from the officers in the facility.”

“Imagine all your hateful trolls online, but with guns,” the congresswoman’s chief of staff, Saikat Chakrabarti, wrote on Twitter. “Imagine walking into a fenced area full of them. No exit. You don’t get to take any cameras or phones with you. And those trolls with guns? They’re the ones in charge of protecting you. That’s what AOC faced today.”

Other members of Congress also said they did not feel safe in the facilities.

Rep. Norma J. Torres (D-Calif.), who joined the Democratic delegation for the Texas trip, said Tuesday on CNN that she “certainly did not feel safe” while touring the detention center. “When we walked inside the facility, there were CBP agents taking selfies with us in the background,” Torres said. “None of us had a cellphone to be able to record these actions by these agents. But imagine, this is what they are doing to members of Congress in front of their leadership; so you could imagine what happens behind closed doors.”

Brian Hastings, chief of operations for Border Patrol, told CNN that they take the Facebook posts “seriously” and said that they “do not represent the thoughts of the men and women of the U.S. Border Patrol. . . . Don’t let the actions of a few be representative of the whole, is what I’d ask.”

Hastings also said “appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken” against any Border Patrol agents employed by the U.S. government. The information from the ProPublica report has been turned over to the Office of the Inspector General and to CBP’s own office of internal affairs.

