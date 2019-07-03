It’s 4th of July week, which means the media is contractually obliged to crank out content devoted to the idea of United States of America.

The New York Times opinion section’s contribution? A video on “The myth of America as the greatest nation on earth.”

The myth of America as the greatest nation on earth is at best outdated and at worst, wildly inaccurate. If you look at data, the U.S. is really just O.K. pic.twitter.com/pFrWBH0Zfl — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) July 2, 2019

My contribution? Parsing this oversimplified video.

Before you continue reading, know that this piece isn’t intended to take a side in this debate. It is not a diatribe against the Times opinion section’s underlying argument. The video seems aimed at provoking just such a reaction, and others are free to reward it with one.

(I would note at this point, though, that the president of the United States ran in 2016 under a slogan — “Make America Great Again” — that necessarily meant America was neither the “greatest” nation nor even “great” at the time. So any conservatives who are aghast at the Times opinion section’s apostasy should probably think about that.)

On to the parsing. It begins with a series of stats comparing the United States to other developed countries in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

"America is the richest country in this club, but we’re also the poorest, with a whopping 18 percent poverty rate — closer to Mexico than western Europe.”

As Philip Klein points out, the metric used for poverty here doesn’t rely on comparing the poor’s living conditions between countries, but rather on relative economic strength within each country’s population. The OECD uses “the share of people living with less than half the median disposable income in their country.”

So if the 50th percentile of a country makes significantly more money than in other countries — as it does in the United States — this standard would allow poorer people to make significantly more money and still technically be impoverished.

This has been the preferred metric for European countries, which are “less tolerant of inequity than the United States,” as the Times itself noted in 2013. But it’s not the metric favored by the U.S. Census Bureau, which uses a more complex set of income thresholds and has recorded a poverty rate that has declined in recent years and stood at 12.3 percent in 2017.

Which poverty metric you prefer is up to you, and income inequality is a real issue. But to say the United States is “also the poorest” ignores a whole lot of nuance. Mexico, for instance, has the lowest average income of the OECD countries, which means its threshold for poverty is significantly lower than the United States.

“ (In a mocking tone) ’But we have freedom in America, and everyone’s jealous — or something.’ … Turns out, a lot of countries have freedoms. And while we boast about them, using our rights is a different story. Only 56 percent of Americans turn out to vote, while it’s closer to 80 percent in countries like Denmark and Australia."

Voter turnout in the United States is indeed low, but comparing it to Australia isn’t apples-to-apples. That’s because voting in Australia is compulsory, i.e. you get fined if you don’t register and vote. Indeed, you could argue that if we’re talking about “freedom,” it also means giving people the right not to vote if they don’t want to — even as the resulting lack of civic engagement is clearly not a good thing.

Denmark is a better comparison. It has been ranked No. 1 as far as conducting the best elections in the world.

“So what, besides our economy and military, are we actually No. 1 at?” (The video lists civilian gun ownership, mass shootings, TV-watching, prescription drug abuse and prison population.) “Oh, and almost number one on environmental damage — edged out by China.”

This places some objectively Very Bad things — mass shootings, prescription drug abuse and environmental damage — next to some less objectively Very Bad things.

Plenty of people in this country would argue that having the highest civilian gun ownership rate is part of what makes America great and is a reflection of our unique level of freedom. You could also argue that our unparalleled TV viewership is a byproduct of an entertainment business that is the envy of the world — or even that having the time to watch so much TV is a measure of economic security. As for the prison population? The “war on crime” philosophy has certainly fallen out of favor in recent years, but lawmakers from that era might make a (perhaps strained) argument that it’s a result of vigilant and highly successful law enforcement.

As for environmental damage? The Times appears to be referring to carbon dioxide emissions, where the United States does rank No. 2 overall. But it’s also a big country. If you look at this on a per capita basis, the United States ranks high — even higher than China — but is close to on-par with Australia and Canada and lower than many fossil-fuel-centric countries.

The point isn’t that any of these arguments are necessarily compelling — and an opinion section certainly has the latitude to decide that they are in fact Very Bad — but not all of these things are necessarily on the same level.

“It’s gotten to a point where I think there are specific times and places where you can confuse America for a developing country. As elections are tampered with ...” (At this point, video of 2018 Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is shown.)

There is plenty of controversy about how now-Gov. Brian Kemp (R) purged Georgia’s voter rolls as secretary of state and then eked out a narrow victory over Abrams (D) last year, and Abrams still won’t concede. But “tampering” is a very loaded word that could create misperceptions.

Tampering is generally understood as physically manipulating or altering something, and in the context of elections, using that word might lead people to believe that votes were changed or there was some other type of voter fraud. In Georgia, it was about whether people — disproportionately minorities — should have been removed from voter rolls. No court has found that effort to have been illegal. House Democrats are investigating the claims now.

“ . . . And where a dual system is emerging where public services are for sale for the highest bidder.” The video goes on to describe America as a place “where the Kardashians rent their own firefighting force.”

Some in California, like the Kardashians, have been able to get private firefighters to protect their homes from wildfires. But to suggest public services are being outsourced to private companies isn’t exactly right in this case. These private firefighters are often paid by insurance companies to protect valuable policies.

The number of publicly funded career firefighters has actually increased steadily in recent decades, keeping pace with population growth. And that’s been the case even as the number of fires has declined. Oh, and it’s not just rich people whose insurance policies cover private firefighters.

It’s likely people will find the Times’s arguments compelling. The United States, as the video notes, doesn’t rank toward the top of the list of developing countries on many key measures. But from there, it’s a matter of what defines greatness for you.

And at the very least, publishing that video the same day the United States women’s soccer team made a World Cup final was poor timing.

Thus ends my contribution to The Washington Post’s 4th of July quota.