The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission continued this year with its annual tradition of blowing up inanimate objects on the Mall in Washington to warn citizens about the dangers of fireworks and explosives.

You can watch the best of the pyrotechnic extravaganza in the video above.

According to the CPSC, five people died from fireworks-related activity in 2018 and fireworks caused more than 9,000 injuries in 2018, down from more than 12,000 injuries in 2017.

That’s still a lot of injuries, so be careful out there, Fix readers. Here are our takeaways from the sometimes humorous demonstrations: