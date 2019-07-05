President Trump largely stayed away from politics during his hour-long “Salute to America” event on Thursday.
Aside from passing references to the Space Force, $750,000 worth of donated fireworks, defeating the Islamic State in Syria (“100 percent gone”) and saying the United States is stronger than ever, the most noteworthy part of the event is also something we still know little about: the seven flyovers and how much the celebration cost the Pentagon.
The Washington Post reported this week that the flyovers could cost more than $2 million and a Pentagon official told the New York Times that the event “would cost the military well over $1 million.”
Below is what we know about the approximate cost of each flyover during Thursday’s event:
First flyover
|What
|Where did it fly from
|Cost
|Air Force One
|Joint Base Andrews, Md.
|$200,000/hour
Second flyover
|What
|Where did they fly from
|Cost
|MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter
|Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, Fla.
|$5,000/hour
|MH-65 Dolphin helicopter
|Air Station Atlantic City, N.J.
|Unknown
|HC-144 Ocean Sentry
|Air Station Miami, Fla.
|Unknown
Third flyover
|What
|Where did they fly from
|Cost
|B-2 Stealth Bomber
|Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo.
|$140,000/hour
|Two F-22 Raptors
|Langley Air Force Base, Va.
|$35,000/hour
Fourth flyover
|What
|Where did they fly from
|Cost
|Two F-18 Super Hornets
|Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
|$10,000/hour
|Two F-35 Lightnings
|Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
|$17,000/hour
Fifth flyover
|What
|Where did they fly from
|Cost
|VH-92 helicopter
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Two V-22 Ospreys
|Quantico, Va.
|Unknown
Sixth flyover
|What
|Where did they fly from
|Cost
|Four Apache helicopters
|Unknown
|$7,000/hour
Seventh flyover
|What
|Where did they fly from
|Cost
|Six Blue Angel F-18 Hornets
|Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla.
|$10,000/hour
The combined hourly cost of the 24 aircraft that performed a flyover on Thursday is at least $557,000 per hour, according to the Defense Department comptroller’s hourly reimbursement rates for fiscal year 2018. This does not include the other unknown costs listed above.
As the Post previously reported, the National Park Service diverted nearly $2.5 million for the event, and when Trump last considered doing a military parade in 2018, the Defense Department estimated it would cost $92 million.
But when asked this week about the estimated cost for Trump’s “Salute to America,” Pentagon officials referred “virtually all questions” from the Post to the White House because Trump wanted much of the event to be a surprise.