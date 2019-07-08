If he decides to run for president as a libertarian, Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.) could, at the very least, be a headache for President Trump. At most, the former Republican could attract enough voters to help tip the 2020 reelection to Democrats.

"I still wouldn’t rule anything like that out,” Amash said Sunday on CNN about a potential presidential run. “I have to use my skills, my public influence, where it serves the country best.”

Michigan is one of a handful of states that decided Trump’s win in 2016. One poll of the state suggests Amash could actually pull away voters from the Democratic nominee. So how an Amash candidacy could affect Trump’s is still being sussed out.

In the meantime, here’s an introduction to him:

He was a Republican congressman from Michigan: He’s still a five-term congressman, but Amash left the Republican Party last week. “Modern politics is trapped in a partisan death spiral,” he wrote in a Washington Post op-ed published on the Fourth of July announcing he’s now an independent.

He is, as The Fix’s Aaron Blake noted, just the third serving Republican member of Congress to leave the party in the 2000s.

When House Republicans come back Wednesday from the Fourth of July break, they will meet to decide what punishment to mete out to Amash for leaving the party. Some of his former conservative allies are agitating for Republicans to kick him out of the entire conference, meaning he wouldn’t be allowed to officially strategize with the rest of the Republican House members.

He was the only Republican in Congress to support beginning impeachment proceedings into Trump: Amash’s departure from the Republican Party was precipitated by this. He said he read the full Mueller report and believes Trump had “engaged in impeachable conduct” and that Congress “has a duty to keep the president in check.”

Here are my principal conclusions:

1. Attorney General Barr has deliberately misrepresented Mueller’s report.

2. President Trump has engaged in impeachable conduct.

3. Partisanship has eroded our system of checks and balances.

4. Few members of Congress have read the report. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 18, 2019

And he was ostracized by leaders in his former party for it: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) questioned Amash’s very existence as a Republican, saying “he votes more with Nancy Pelosi than he ever votes with me.”

“People assume there’s some kind of strategy, like I’m behind the scenes trying to work with the Democrats on some of this stuff,” Amash told The Post’s Paul Kane in response to all the criticism. “I’m just a principled person who follows the Constitution, and I’m doing what I believe.”

He was a founding member of the most conservative caucus in Congress: Amash helped create the House Freedom Caucus, but after he opened the door to impeaching Trump, the caucus voted to condemn his view. Amash left the caucus shortly after.

It’s yet another data point for how much the Republican Party has realigned under Trump: The Freedom Caucus used to revel in flouting the GOP establishment. Now it has essentially kicked out a member who was overtly critical of the president.



House Freedom Caucus leader Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Amash shake hands at a committee hearing in June. (J. Scott Applewhite)

Amash has libertarian leanings: Amash never fit the mold of a loyal Republican soldier. In his eight years in Congress, he has regularly voted against bills everyone else supported, or simply voted “present,” if he thought that spending bills were costing taxpayers too much, or that legislation didn’t think protect Americans’ privacy enough. And, yes, he has regularly voted to check presidential power. He was one of just a handful of Republican co-sponsors of a February resolution that opposed Trump’s declaration of a national emergency at the border.

Amash once cried when he missed a vote: Amash prides himself on explaining every vote he’s ever cast to his constituents. And he tried to cast all of them. After not missing a single one of the 4,289 votes in the House since he was sworn in in 2011, Amash missed his first one in 2017. He was talking with reporters and didn’t realize the vote had closed; he ran onto the House floor and tried to vote, but it was too late. “When he realized his streak had just ended,” Politico reported at the time, “the blunt-spoken congressman broke down in tears.”

Amash could have a hard time getting reelected: Since coming into office on the conservative tea party wave of 2010, Amash been easily reelected for five times in his Grand Rapids-area district, even though establishment Republicans have nominally tried to support primary challengers to him.

Now, though, Amash has basically goaded the establishment Republican Party into trying to unseat him. A few days after he said he’d be open to impeachment proceedings into Trump, he had a pro-Trump primary challenger, buoyed by some polling showing Amash losing to Michigan state Rep. Jim Lower. Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. threatened to bring the family’s might to Michigan to unseat Amash. The president himself has bashed Amash.

Great news for the Republican Party as one of the dumbest & most disloyal men in Congress is “quitting” the Party. No Collusion, No Obstruction! Knew he couldn’t get the nomination to run again in the Great State of Michigan. Already being challenged for his seat. A total loser! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2019

But...

Amash may not intend to be in Congress anymore: A primary challenge is moot now that Amash is an independent. And before Amash left the Republican Party, Amash himself said it’s difficult in Michigan for an independent to win.

It’s still tough to tell if Amash is seriously considering running for president: He held a town hall this summer, where he was greeted by a standing ovation from a crowd that supported his decision to stand up to Trump. There, he was asked if he would run for a president as a libertarian. “If I were trying to roll out something like that, this is not how I’d do it,” he said.

But he had been considering that idea long before he left the party or supported impeachment. Amash told the Lions of Liberty podcast back in January that somebody challenging Trump would be a good idea, saying it’s "more on my radar now because everybody keeps asking about it. ... I just think it’s important that we offer some alternative.”

Since then, Amash has certainly taken steps to make himself that alternative.