

D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D), left, and Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.) at an event in New York City on June 17. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Women's Forum of New York)

Federal employees who take leave for parental or other family-related purposes — time that currently is unpaid — would receive their regular salaries for that leave instead, under a bill ready for a House vote.

The House Rules Committee added the provision Tuesday to a defense-spending bill covering a wide range of policies, including several applying to federal employees. While the measure specifically funds the Defense Department, the paid leave provision would apply government-wide.

The provision essentially changes from unpaid to paid the time available to most federal employees under the Family and Emergency Medical Leave Act. That law provides 12 weeks of leave, including for the birth, adoption or foster placement of a child; care for a spouse, child or parent with a serious health condition; or the employee’s own serious health condition.

Some federal employees use paid vacation time or sick leave for at least part of their time off work for parental or other family purposes, although others may not have such leave available.

“Paid family leave is a benefit to the workforce, the government and the nation. The U.S. government should be a model employer, and this bill will help take a big step forward allowing employees to appropriately care for themselves or their families without worrying about job security,” the measure’s main sponsor, Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.), said when offering the amendment, which reflects a bill that she first introduced in March.

“No federal employee should have to choose between caring for a loved one and receiving a paycheck,” American Federation of Government Employees President J. David Cox Sr. said in a statement.

In a Monday letter to the House, the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association said that all of the 20 largest private-sector companies offer at least some form of paid parental leave.

“It is past time for Congress to follow the lead of the private sector, and the rest of the world, and implement a paid family leave policy that not only reflects the value of family, but is also an effective human resource policy,” it said.

Under the procedures set by the Rules Committee, the paid leave provision will become part of the defense bill — and thus no separate vote will be required — once the House takes a preliminary vote to consider the bill. That could occur as early as Wednesday afternoon. The Senate recently approved a counterpart bill that does not address federal employee leave policies.

The House had approved paid parental leave proposals in both 2008 and 2009 when the chamber was last under Democratic control. Those measures, which would have provided only four weeks of paid time, did not advance, however.

Similar bills have been introduced but have not advanced, even in the House, since then. In 2015, President Barack Obama required agencies to generally approve employee requests for advanced vacation or sick leave for family purposes.