As Joe Biden campaigned for a fourth Senate term in 1990 (an election he went on to win by nearly 30 points), his campaign decided to release a 27-minute VHS tape with a request: Donate to the campaign so it can send out more copies.

“In this era of 30 second commercials it can be extremely difficult to convey that which is truly important. That’s why our campaign has put together an extended video to explain what Joe cares about and why he wants to continue serving Delaware in the U.S. Senate,” a note included in the VHS box reads. “For every $7.50 you contribute, we will be able to send out another copy of the video to reach more voters in Delaware.”



The campaign note included with 1990 VHS tape, "Joe Biden: Delaware's Difference."

The tape, “Joe Biden: Delaware’s Difference,” is basically a time capsule, complete with TV references, ’90s clothing styles and ’80s synthesizer music. The $7.50 donation requested would be equal to about $14.70 today.

The video was produced by legendary Democratic media consultant Bob Squier and paid for by Biden’s longtime Senate political action committee, Citizens for Biden. It included an original score and a 21-person production team, according to the tape’s credits.

Unearthed by The Washington Post’s Lee Powell, it was reviewed by the Fix. Below are five things we learned:

1) The ’80s had jams, but this soundtrack isn’t one of them.

The tape opens with a montage of Delawareans praising Biden, followed by one minute and 14 seconds of Biden shaking hands, holding his hands on his hips, pointing off screen, playing sports, walking on the beach, cheering at games and holding babies.

All of this is complete with characteristic ’80s soft-focus and a synthesizer track that can only be described as a cross between the themes from “Dallas,” “MacGyver” and “The Greatest American Hero.”

2) Cartoons were great babysitters

Thirteen minutes in, the tape cuts to an apparent living room conversation Biden is having with teenagers about “latchkey children.” While talking with a group of seemingly uninterested teens, he makes a classic TV reference.

“We send home tens of thousands of latchkey children every day after school, with a chain around their neck, a whistle on the chain and a key,” Biden said. “And they go home and they watch ‘Ninja Turtles.’”

In fairness to Biden, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” was a ratings hit for CBS.

3) He was on top of the police ride-along trend



Joe Biden does a police ride-along in a 1990 campaign video. (Citizens for Biden/Citizens for Biden)

One year after “Cops” premiered on Fox, Biden was doing police ride-alongs in Delaware, discussing drug arrests.

Although the ride-along in Biden’s campaign video was clearly taking place at night, the camera lighting was apparently so bad that the police car left its overhead light on.

4) The Biden family loved ’80s breakfast staples



The Biden family is shown eating in a 1990 campaign video.

Orange juice. Cantaloupe. Table decor. Smucker’s jelly.

The Biden family had all the trappings of a nutritious breakfast, and they apparently were not content with just one flavor of jelly, putting grape and strawberry flavors on the table.

5) Sporting attire has come a long way



Joe Biden throws a football in a 1990 campaign video.

Tossing the football. Shooting a basketball. Hitting a baseball. And all in attire that looks straight out of the 1980 film “Caddyshack.” If there was a sporting event in Delaware, Joe Biden was there. In a polo shirt.

The tape cut away to Biden’s sporting prowess multiple times, though the Fix cannot vouch for his technique.



Joe Biden plays baseball in a 1990 campaign video.



Joe Biden plays basketball in a 1990 campaign video.

Lee Powell contributed to this report.