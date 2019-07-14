

Greece's new conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (R) is congratulated by Greek president Prokopis Pavlopoulos (L) after being sworn-in on July 8, 2019 after a sweeping election victory put him in charge of the EU's most indebted member with promises to end a decade of economic crisis. (LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Greek voters just elected the first government in which a single party won a parliamentary majority since the economic crisis began in 2010. Last Sunday, a little fewer than 6 million people voted in 21,375 polling stations to elect the 300 members of the Greek parliament and install a new government in Greece. Twenty parties ran; only six of them got more than 3 percent of the vote, which is the threshold required to place a member in parliament.

Here’s what happened

So who won? New Democracy’s leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis — son of former Prime Minister Konstantinos Mitsotakis, who served from 1990-1993, and brother of former ND minister and once mayor of Athens, Dora Bakoyanni. Mitsotakis managed to bring the party back to power after a difficult decade, with an impressive 39.85 percent of the vote and 158 MPs in a 300-member parliament.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, the leader of the leftist SYRIZA party, lost -- but he managed to keep his party’s vote share above 31.53 per cent. As a result, ND got a smaller lead than it had in last month’s EU parliament elections, contrary to expectations. This result fortified his place at the helm of the main opposition party.

Together, the two top parties received over 70 percent of the vote. As a result, many are suggesting that Greece may be seeing the consolidation of a new two-party system.

SYRIZA had to run on its record while ND could run on hope

SYRIZA disappointed many voters in some of its governance decisions, including in its failed negotiations with the country’s creditors; the signing and ratification of the third bailout plan; and its odd government coalition with a small far-right-wing party. SYRIZA could and did redistribute some of the primary surplus it had achieved by taxing more than it was spending. But given the compromises of governing, it could no longer chant “hope is on its way,” as it did during its 2015 campaign. SYRIZA instead spoke of a return to “normalcy” while reminding citizens that ND had been in power immediately prior to the onset of the recent economic crisis and the advent of austerity policies.

ND, by contrast, had a newly elected leader who was perceived as a liberal reformer, who also partially reformed the party. ND’s victory has been attributed to Mitsotakis’ astuteness. For example, he managed to keep his party from splitting over Greece’s deal with its northern neighbor about its name – the final agreement settled on the “Republic of North Macedonia” – which has been a vexing issue for Greek nationalists. ND made an optimistic case that it could deliver “strong economic growth,” while criticizing the former government on law and order, the deal with North Macedonia, and administrative failures in dealing with deadly wildfires in East Attica. ND managed to appeal to audiences both to its left and right.

[After the financial crisis, Greeks are more mistrustful of others -- especially non-Greeks.]

How did the other parties do?

KINAL (Movement for Change), a reformed version of the once-dominant PASOK (Panhellenic Socialist Movement), also did better than it had during the EU parliament elections. That’s true despite party leader Fofi Genimata’s last-minute decision to oust former party leader and prominent PASOK Minister Evangelos Venizelos. KINAL came third, pushing aside the xenophobic and nationalistic Golden Dawn, which failed to get the necessary 3 percent of the vote to be represented in parliament. The Communist Party of Greece came in fourth, keeping a stable share of just over 5 percent of the vote.

Two new parties entered parliament. One is a far-right nationalist party, Greek Solution, which proposes introducing the death penalty for certain crimes, and garnered 3.7 percent of the vote. The other party, MeRA25, is left-leaning party led by Yianis Varoufakis, a notorious former finance minister who splintered from SYRIZA, and which brought in 3.44 per cent of the vote.

Four other parties that emerged during the crisis were electorally defeated or absorbed into other parties. Neither the Independent Hellenes, SYRIZA’s minor coalition partner, nor The River, run in this election. The Union of Centrists received a mere 1.24 percent of the vote share. Finally, Democratic Left rejoined SYRIZA nine years after it left.

Taken together, all this suggests a return to political normalcy. Campaigning was relatively non-polarized with the two main contenders holding small rallies often addressing specialized audiences rather than mass political rallies in the center of Athens. Parliament now includes only six parties instead of eight bringing closer to its pre-crisis character. And the extremist Golden Dawn has fallen away.

Who’s in the new government?

Mitsotakis’ new government is reflecting both internal party power relations and his own preferences. The cabinet includes several technocrats who are not members of the parliament, either with a business background or with experience in international organizations. He has appointed very few women as ministers but many point out that this is not a new pattern. Several cabinet members come from ND’s former archrival party, PASOK. For example, Michalis Chrisochoidis, who had served in several PASOK governments, is now minister of citizen protection. Similarly, Kyriakos Pierrakakis, a think tank research director who held posts in PASOK’s governments, took over the Ministry of Digital Policy. Lina Mendoni, who served as secretary general to the ministry of culture for PASOK governments, is now minister of culture.

What’s ahead?

The government faces some serious challenges. It remains to be seen whether its proposed policy mix -- low taxation, fewer bureaucratic obstacles, and foreign investment -- will bring the promised strong economic growth. To begin with, it has to convince the European Union and in particular the Eurogroup, comprised of the finance ministers of the Eurozone countries, to cut Greece some slack on fiscal targets – i.e., whether the Greek government should continue taxing more than it is spending. Much will depend on global economic conditions.

Harris Mylonas (@hmylonas) is associate professor of political science and international affairs at George Washington University, editor in chief of Nationalities Papers, and the author of “The Politics of Nation-Building” (Cambridge University Press, 2013).