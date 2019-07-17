It took 14 hours for the first congressional Republican to condemn President Trump’s racist tweets over the weekend. But the criticism came with a caveat.

“POTUS was wrong to say any American citizen, whether in Congress or not, has any ‘home’ besides the U.S.,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-Tex.) tweeted Sunday night. “But I just as strongly believe non-citizens who abuse our immigration laws should be sent home immediately, & Reps who refuse to defend America should be sent home 11/2020.”

It has become a familiar theme for congressional Republicans this week, as fewer of them have been willing to condemn Trump’s rhetoric and actions as Trump has solidified his position among Republicans. Eighteen Republicans condemned Trump’s remarks without any caveats, according to a Fix and Post Graphics count of publicly available statements.

Of those 18, two, Reps. Will Hurd (R-Tex.) and Ryan Fitzpatick (R-Pa.) voted for a House resolution Tuesday condemning Trump’s remarks (two other Republicans, Fred Upton of Michigan and Susan Brooks of Indiana, voted for the resolution but issued statements also blaming Democrats). At least 29 Republicans supported Trump’s remarks and 42 simultaneously criticized Democrats and Trump, examples of which you can watch in the video above.

Some lawmakers, such as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.), flatly said Trump’s tweets telling minority congresswomen to “go back” where they came from were not racist.

“He could have meant go back to the district they came from, to the neighborhood they came from,” Harris told WBAL on Monday. (Trump’s tweets said the congresswomen “came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe.”)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday ignored two direct questions asking whether Trump’s tweets were racist, before dodging a third time.

“The president’s not a racist,” McConnell finally said.

Trump’s 2020 deputy communications director, Matt Wolking, falsely said Trump did not say what he said. Rep. Sean P. Duffy (R-Wis.) said Trump’s tweets did not reference race, even as the tweets obviously targeted four minority congresswomen. And Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) was apparently unsure why the race of the congresswomen mattered.

“You know, they talk about people of color,” Kelly told Vice News. “I’m a person of color. I’m white.”

After expressing concern about Trump causing “trickle-down racism” in 2016 and pledging in January to “speak out” against racist statements by Trump, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) would only call Trump’s tweets “racially offensive” — borrowing the characterization used by his colleague Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.).

Still others pivoted almost immediately to the Democrats targeted by Trump.

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) said “the Squad” was a “bunch of communists,” and Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) called them a “radical, leftist, anti-American, socialist, pro-terrorism movement.”

Meanwhile, some administration officials refused to comment altogether.

Asked about the tweets on Monday, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow demurred.

“Look, I’m not going to go there,” Kudlow said. “That’s way out of my lane.”