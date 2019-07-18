

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) speaks as Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) look on July 15, 2019. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

There was no reason that President Trump’s decision to focus on a group of four freshman Democratic lawmakers — all women, all nonwhite — should necessarily have stirred up the commotion that it has. He could, for example, have criticized the group’s progressive politics in an effort to establish them as the face of the Democratic Party, heightening ongoing tensions between the four — Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) — and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)

That is not the tack Trump decided to take, however. Instead, he has consistently derided the group as dangerous and anti-American, probably in part because it allows him to claim that his racist “go back” tweets from the weekend were about their views of America, not his views of their heritage.

As we’ve pointed out, this line of rhetoric from Trump is both hollow and hypocritical. He has offered far more direct criticism of the United States than have any of the members of “The Squad” (as the four call themselves), and his repeated attempts to cast the group as hostile to the United States have relied heavily on debunked or out-of-context quotes or otherwise untrue claims.

It’s important to note, though, that he’s not engaging in this fight alone. On Wednesday, shortly before the crowd at a Trump rally chanted “send her back!” about Somali-born Omar, who became a U.S. citizen in 2000, the Republican National Committee released an ad focused on the four.

The video opens by showing a segment from an Instagram story in which Ocasio-Cortez refers to migrant detention facilities as “concentration camps.” It skips ahead: “'Never again’ means something,” she says, referring to a phrase used in an effort to preserve the lessons from the Holocaust. The video then shows an excerpt from a 2018 primary debate in which Ocasio-Cortez asks her opponent, then-Rep. Joe Crowley, why he is willing to call the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency “fascist” but not to call for its elimination.

Next, Tlaib is asked about Ocasio-Cortez’s “concentration camp” phrasing, with which she says she agrees. The ad transitions to Pressley, showing a snippet of her saying, “You will see the light. And if you don’t, we will bring the fire.”

The video uses that phrasing to transition to news coverage of an attack on an ICE facility in Washington state, showing a car that was burned. Another snippet from the news shows a facility in Colorado where an American flag was replaced with the flag of Mexico. A third simply shows a news anchor saying that “we are learning more” about the attack, in which one man — the attacker — was killed.

The video then shows Ocasio-Cortez, Omar and Pressley being asked to condemn the Washington attack. None can be heard offering a response.

“SQUAD GOALS:” appears on the screen as the video concludes. Another word fades in: “ANARCHY.” Beneath that: “Paid for by the Republican National Committee.”

We will note that seeking and earning elected office is a very odd way to achieve one’s goal of anarchy. But, more broadly, the ad is dishonest in often-subtle ways.

The debate over whether the detention centers are “concentration camps” is in large part a semantic one, though the point of using the term is clear: to compare what’s happening now to what happened in Germany during World War II. When Ocasio-Cortez first drew the analogy, a furious debate erupted that we don’t now need to resuscitate.

That Pressley snippet, though, is worth some elaboration. It’s a small part of a longer speech given during a visit by the group to a detention facility. In fact, it’s a part of one sentence from that speech.

The longer version?

“We need a system that works, that is humane and that is compassionate and that keeps families together,” Pressley said. “I learned a long time ago that when change happens, it’s either because people see the light or they feel the fire. Today, we are lifting up these stories in the hopes that you will see the light. And if you don’t, we will bring the fire.”

Clearly, she is not actually advocating the use of fire but, instead, suggesting that opponents of the facilities will bring heat to the subject. By clipping the speech where it did, the RNC is suggesting a direct link to the attack in Washington state and to that burned car.

That attack is described as an “antifa attack” in the questions to the Congress members later in the video. That appears to be true in one sense; the suspect killed at the scene identified himself as a member of “antifa,” an often loosely organized movement the name of which derives from “anti-fascist.”

He was also not what you might consider a typical member of antifa, given that he was 69. His daughter believes that the car that burned was his own; a longtime friend believes the attack was an elaborate form of suicide.

It’s also not the case that no one responded to the request for condemnation. Ocasio-Cortez’s response that her office will issue a statement is inaudible. (Her office doesn’t appear to have done so.)

There are two particularly striking things about this video, though.

First, it attempts to link Ocasio-Cortez’s comments and Pressley’s speech directly to this attack in Washington state — the sort of connection that Republicans discount entirely when the speaker is President Trump and the violent act is undertaken by one of his supporters.

In October, RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel was asked whether political rhetoric was spurring attempts at violence like the pipe bombs mailed to Democrats and members of the media who had been targeted by Trump. The common denominator, McDaniel said, was evil. In fact, she said, the president had “taken the lead” in calling for civility.

The other striking thing is just how extreme the rhetoric is that is being deployed. Calls for reform of the immigration process and the elimination of a government agency that didn’t exist 20 years ago are calls for “anarchy.” It’s at best an exaggeration and, at worst, a more extreme example of exactly what it’s accusing the Democrats of doing.

Again, the RNC could have chosen a different tack. The approach it decided on was to follow Trump’s lead — perhaps not treading as far down the path as the president, but going far enough that Trump’s supporters will be perfectly happy.

Which, to a large extent, is the point.