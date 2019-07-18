

Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.), shown in June, is being treated at George Washington University Hospital. (Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.) was hospitalized with four fractured ribs Tuesday night after falling in his D.C. apartment, according to his spokeswoman Amanda Maddox.

Isakson, 74, fell late Tuesday and was admitted to George Washington University Hospital, Maddox said.

“He is in pain, but resting and doing well,” Maddox said in a statement. “Senator Isakson looks forward to fully recovering and getting back to work for Georgians.”

Isakson is the only Georgian to be elected to the state’s House and Senate, as well as the U.S. House and Senate, according to his website. He was the first Georgia Republican ever to be elected to three terms in the U.S. Senate.