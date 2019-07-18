

Candidates wave during the first round of Democratic debates in Miami in June. (Brynn Anderson/AP) (Byrnn Anderson/AP)

The second round of Democratic debates are coming, and it could be a make-or-break moment for a number of presidential candidates. Here’s what you need to know, from how to watch the debates to what to watch for.

How to watch:

Date: Tuesday, July 30 and Wednesday, July 31

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern

Where: The debates will be held in Michigan, a state Trump won by less than half a percentage point.

Why are there two nights? Because there are 20 candidates. Well, there are more than 20 candidates running for the Democratic nomination, but only 20 will be debating. So like last time, 10 candidates will debate on the first night and 10 on the second.

Who’s on which stage? We’ll find out Thursday evening when CNN broadcasts a randomized draw to pick who’s on which stage. To avoid chance putting lower-tier candidates all in one debate, CNN broke up the group of 20 into three three groupings. This post will be updated as soon as we know exactly where the candidates are on each stage.



Who are the moderators? CNN’s Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper. (Side note: The Democratic National Committee has asked the TV channels hosting the debates to have a female moderator and a person of color moderating.)

Where can I watch? CNN and Telemundo will broadcast it. But if you don’t have cable, you can stream it on CNN.com or CNN’s app.

How will the questions be decided? CNN said it and the Democratic National Committee will be “casting wide nets to gauge voters’ concerns and interests."

What are the rules? Candidates will be given 60 seconds to answer a question from the moderator, then have 30 seconds for any follow-ups — like if another candidate attacks them by name. CNN says, unlike in the last debate, there will be no show-of-hands questions. And they warn candidates that if they frequently interrupt, they’ll have subsequent talking time reduced.

When are the next debates? Sept. 12 and 13. The debate stage could look much different then. The Democratic National Committee has doubled its fundraising and polling requirements for the September and October debates, and candidates such as Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) are trying to meet those so they can get on the stage.

What to watch for:

Who’s on which stage? All this week, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former vice president Joe Biden have been clashing over whether government should fully take over health care, using terms such as “totally risky” and “absurd” to describe the other candidate and his plan. Will they be able to battle this out on the debate stage, or will they be divided up on different nights? And will another leader in the polls, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), finally be onstage with Biden?

Does Kamala D. Harris build on her momentum? The senator from California was the breakout star of the first rounds of debates for attacking Biden for his position on busing. She’s since risen in the polls. How does she continue her momentum?

Does Biden get more feisty? At one point in the first debate, Biden seemed to run out of steam to defend himself against Harris. “My time’s up,” he said, cutting himself off mid-sentence. Since then on the campaign trail, he’s starting to get more aggressive in touting his work under the Obama administration and criticizing his fellow 2020 Democrats, specifically Sanders’s Medicare-for-all plan. Is he previewing a new debate strategy?

What does Sanders do? He also had a relatively uneventful first debate, relegated to the background for much of the fighting between Harris and Biden about race. Does Sanders, who is slipping in polls, find a way to inject himself into any back-and-forths that aren’t about health care or economic inequality?

Who has a breakout moment? Harris showed they are possible, even with 20 candidates spread out over two nights. And we know the top tier of candidates is beginning to be more defined, based on fundraising numbers that came out this week. It consists of: Biden, Warren, Sanders, Harris and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Can anyone else — say Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) or Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) — use the debate stage to vault themselves into this tier? And what about Montana Gov. Steve Bullock (D), who will be on the debate stage for the first time since he didn’t qualify for the first round?

Who drops out after this? After the first debate, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) became the first candidate to quit. He frequently tried to interrupt Biden and tell him to “pass the torch” — but Swalwell didn’t generate enough money from that performance to keep going. Other candidates could rely on the second debate for their do-or-die moment. Beto O’Rourke, former congressman from Texas, had weak fundraising numbers this spring, for example.