This week, The Washington Post published a massive database that tracks the distribution of opioids in the United States from 2006 to 2012, specifically where — and how many — drugs materialized. During that period, 76 billion prescription pain pills were shipped to pharmacies all over the country, creating a public health epidemic that killed 100,000 Americans in seven years.

Policymakers, media outlets and others are using this data to understand the sheer scope of the crisis, which has provoked strong reactions.

‘Corporate greed:’ 2020 Democratic presidential candidates demand action

Senators and Democratic presidential hopefuls Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) and Kamala D. Harris (Calif.), as well as former Housing and Urban Development secretary Julián Castro, all tweeted about the data revealed by The Post.

Warren and Castro both accused Big Pharma of “corporate greed.” Warren also promoted her legislation to invest $25 billion of dedicated funding to combat the epidemic, which hasn’t gained any traction in Congress. Harris said, “It’s past time we hold pharmaceutical companies accountable.” Klobuchar called it “disturbing” and shared a quote from internal emails showing a drug company executive comparing the pills to “Doritos” that people “keep eating.”

76,000,000,000 pain pills produced and distributed by a handful of companies—resulting in more than 100,000 opioid deaths.



This isn’t medicine, this is corporate greed.https://t.co/lzytAC5Jtj — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) July 17, 2019

‘It got worse and worse and worse over time.’

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow dedicated a lengthy segment on Friday night to the searchable, county-by-county opioid database. Maddow broke down some of the more egregious statistics for her viewers.

“As the opioid crisis lit the country on fire and the death rates started skyrocketing and the country started freaking out about it, over the course of those seven years from 2006 to 2012, while 100,000 Americans were killed from those drugs, we can now tell they kept upping the number they were shipping every year,” Maddow said.

“By 2012, they were shipping on average 36 highly addictive pain pills for every man, woman and child and baby in the United States,” Maddow added.

Mitch McConnell challenger turns opioids data political

Amy McGrath, the Democrat hoping to unseat Sen. Mitch McConnell in Kentucky, one of the states hit hardest by the opioid crisis, used The Post’s database Thursday to assail McConnell’s ties to drug companies.

Opioids are ravaging Kentucky and destroying our families.



The pharmaceutical industry flooded our state with almost 2 billion prescription pain pills over six years.



Mitch McConnell has taken $1.34 million from pharmaceutical companies.



Do the math.https://t.co/PLZULeTnDe — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) July 18, 2019

McConnell, who has been majority or minority leader since 2007, did not comment on The Post’s database. But about 90 minutes after McGrath’s tweet, he shared news that drug overdose deaths fell in Kentucky in 2018, the same year Congress passed its first comprehensive bipartisan opioid legislation and 12 years since the drug companies opened the floodgates.

I’ve made the fight to save lives from the horrors of #opioid & substance abuse a top priority. We've still got work to do, but results of our work at the federal & state level w/many local partners on the front lines are evident in today’s announcement. https://t.co/zRrhlLRDTt — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) July 18, 2019

