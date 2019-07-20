

Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.), joined on Capitol Hill in February by Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.), left, fell in his apartment in the District this past week. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.) was discharged Saturday from a D.C. hospital after fracturing four ribs earlier this week, according to a statement by his office.

Isakson, 74, was admitted to George Washington University Hospital on July 16 after he fell in his apartment in the District. The senator will continue to receive care at WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Ga., working with specialized doctors in a physical therapy program.

“I’m on the mend and looking forward to fully healing my fractured ribs through intensive rehabilitation,” Isakson said in a statement. “I thank everyone who has lifted me up through prayer and well-wishes.”

Symptoms of Isakson’s Parkinson’s disease could lengthen the recovery process, the statement said. Isakson revealed in 2015 that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s two years earlier, saying that he experienced stiffness in his left arm and a slower gait as a result of the condition.

But the third-term senator, first elected in 2004, is “in good spirits and is determined to face this challenge head on so he can return to doing what he loves: representing Georgians in the Senate,” Saturday’s release adds.

Isakson is chairman of the Senate’s Committee on Veterans’ Affairs as well as the Senate Select Committee on Ethics, according to the lawmaker’s website. He is also co-chairman of the Congressional Friends of Sweden Caucus. He has been elected to his state’s House and Senate as well as both chambers of Congress, a first for a Georgian.