Former vice president Joe Biden seems to know that to maintain his lead with black voters, he’ll have to show an effort to address some of the ills that stemmed from policies he supported in the past. A week of high-profile appearances after the Tuesday release of his proposals for addressing criminal justice — including speaking at the NAACP and National Urban League conventions before he takes the debate stage again next week — could offer a window into how well his latest criminal justice plans will be received.

Even before Biden officially entered the race, he was facing questions about the totality of his civil rights legacy. The most attention from his critics went to what is known as the 1994 Crime Bill, legislation the former lawmaker originally wrote to crack down on drugs and violent crime plaguing America’s inner cities. More than 20 years later, however, those examining the impact of the bill consider it partly responsible for creating the mass incarceration complex that has disproportionately affected men of color.

But Biden pushed back on that idea at a May campaign event in New Hampshire, saying: “This idea that the Crime Bill generated mass incarceration — it did not generate mass incarceration.”

And earlier this month, he sought to defend some of the impacts of the legislation and his intentions in creating it.

“It worked in some areas, but it failed in others,” he said in South Carolina. “Like every major change, you go back and make it better — from Social Security on, it gets improved.”

With this new proposal, Biden appears to want those on the left to know that whether he agrees with them about the full scope of his bill or not, he wants to offer a new and improved solution to crime and justice. The Washington Post’s Sean Sullivan wrote:

The Democratic presidential candidate would aim to pass legislation to abolish the death penalty at the federal level and offer incentives to states to follow suit, his new plan says. Convicted criminals who would face execution under current law would instead be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Biden’s plan also would decriminalize marijuana and expunge past cannabis-related convictions; end the disparity between sentences for powder and crack cocaine; and do away with all incarceration for drug use alone. In addition, it would create a $20 billion grant program to spur states to move from incarceration to crime prevention and eliminate mandatory-minimum sentences.

For all the polling on how well Biden is doing with black voters, he still faces frequent criticism or at the very least questions from younger black voters and the left’s most liberal adherents about his history on issues related to criminal justice, school busing and other ideas affecting black Americans.

I think he’s talking about 84 civil asset forfeitures with Strom Thurmond, 86 88 and 94 crime bills. You can’t create mass incarceration and unravel it with unsweet tea. https://t.co/Xe9NboqIEk https://t.co/4MBS2Nz5TN — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) July 23, 2019

This is the equivalent of the arsonist proposing new fire safety protections. Go ask all the black moms who lost their young sons to @JoeBiden’s crime bill https://t.co/tBSwhvrJxi — Jordan (@JordanChariton) July 23, 2019

Biden is quick to remind skeptics that the country’s first black president vetted his past thoroughly before choosing him as his running mate. And he frequently reminds his opponents that he’s been on Capitol Hill advocating for the civil rights of black people before most of them could even vote. But an increase in support from black voters for Biden rivals, including Sens. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), after the first presidential debate suggests that Biden’s lead is not something he can assume will remain in place.

Therefore, Team Biden is hoping that this proposal shows that Biden’s vision for America includes an approach to criminal justice that the Democratic base — including younger black voters — have championed for years, especially since the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement. This could be significant because while Biden is often viewed as the candidate most likely to win over Trump voters, the plan could signal that Biden, who is unapologetic about his ability to work with conservatives, really does support policies that are in line with the Democrats’ liberal wing.

Biden is scheduled to speak Wednesday at the NAACP convention and Thursday at the National Urban League convention. He’ll most certainly use his appearance at the gatherings of two of America’s most storied civil rights organizations to press upon members that his plan has the best solutions to current problems with the criminal justice system. While neither group has endorsed a candidate yet, the events are expected to be attended by some of black America’s most influential activists, politicians and others deeply invested in criminal justice reform.

After these events, Biden will appear in the July 31 debate, sharing the stage with Harris and other candidates of color, hoping to prove to Americans that he is better prepared to respond to challenges to his civil rights record. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) — who is struggling with black voters — has already taken jabs at Biden’s proposal and could very well do the same next week when he is onstage with Biden.

Biden will have a chance to convince those not yet supportive of his candidacy, or those who are at risk of abandoning him, that he is both the candidate most likely to beat Trump and the candidate who best knows how to address America’s history of racial injustice.