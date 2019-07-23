Exactly eight years to the day before President Trump announced that he would agree to a deal increasing spending and lifting the debt ceiling, Trump decided to highlight then-president Barack Obama’s budget hypocrisy.

"Increasing America’s debt weakens us domestically and internationally." - US Senator @BarackObama, 2007 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2011

That was what Obama said in 2006, the 2011 version of Trump pointed out — yet here Obama was, overseeing one of the largest expansions of the debt in history! Can you believe it?

In fact, on at least 190 days from 2011 until the 2016 election, Trump complained about the size of the annual deficit or the overall debt, according to Post analysis of Factba.se’s archive of Trump comments.

Those comments were clustered. A lot as the 2012 election loomed and Trump was boosting Mitt Romney’s presidential candidacy. A lot as the 2016 campaign approached and Trump mentioned the issue frequently to disparage Democratic leadership.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

What’s he done since? Well, he’s added to the debt consistently. Granted, the growth of the national debt has been slower so far under Trump (in both dollars and percentage) than it was under Obama. But then, Obama was also spending federal money to combat the effects of the recession.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

If we look at the growth of the debt during the last few years of Obama’s presidency, the picture is different. Over the equivalent time period in Obama’s second term as Trump’s current one, the two presidents oversaw an accrual of debt that’s about even.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

It’s not just that Trump disparaged the debt when Obama was president. He often did so in ways that hyped his own ability to deal with the problem or disparaged Obama in particularly personal ways. He disparaged Republicans for allowing the debt ceiling to be raised and criticized them for not using the debt ceiling for leverage.

Some examples:

Congress is back.TIME TO CUT, CAP AND BALANCE.There is no revenue problem.The Debt Limit cannot be raised until Obama spending is contained. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2011

On Monday, Trump agreed to raise the debt limit without “containing” spending.

That, despite having once tweeted this:

I cannot believe the Republicans are extending the debt ceiling—I am a Republican & I am embarrassed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2013

He also liked to compare the ballooning debt with Obama’s purported profligacy.

With a record deficit and $15 trillion in debt, @BarackObama is spending $4 million of our money on his Hawaii vacation. Just plain wrong. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2011

As president, Trump has spent at least $64 million traveling to Mar-a-Lago alone — with debt topping $22 trillion. At another point, he complained about the cost of a $1 million trip taken by Michelle Obama, a figure that’s less than a third of a Mar-a-Lago jaunt.

In an extended tweet, Trump disparaged Obama personally as he mocked the president’s raising the debt ceiling.

“He is destroying our country: @BarackObama has requested to raise our debt limit to over $16.4Trillion by the end of his first term. @BarackObama himself said he was lazy. For a lazy person he certainly has done a lot of destruction to our country."

He repeatedly pointed out Obama’s apparent hypocrisy in opposing increases in the debt.

Bush was called "unpatriotic" by @BarackObama in '07 for adding $4T to debt http://t.co/j02vneW0 @BarackObama increased it $6T in 3 years. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2012

Trump has increased it more than $2 trillion in two and a half years.

At one point, he explained to someone on Twitter how long it would take him to fix the debt.

"@AdrianDemers: @realDonaldTrump if you were the President how long would it take for you to erase the U.S. Debt Deficit?" Not very long! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2013

At another point, he said that getting the country out of debt would be “easy.” The day before he announced his candidacy for the presidency, another retweet.

"@TimWByrd: DonaldTrump i have so much faith in you that if you ran for president I know your the only one who could get America out of debt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2015

During the debt crisis in Greece, Trump predicted that the United States would be next.

“When you hit $24 trillion, and we’re going to be there very soon, because it’s building up very quickly . . . when we hit that $24 trillion number, we become Greece on steroids,” he said in August 2015. “I mean, we have a lot of problems in this country.”

The U.S. is on pace to hit $24 trillion by the end of 2020.

During the campaign, he offered a lot of ways in which he’d reduce the debt: Growth in the economy, expanded energy production, taxing the Gulf states. Needless to say, these plans have either not come to fruition or have not reduced the debt significantly.

In May 2014, Trump disparaged the state of the U.S. in terms that would probably have inspired fury if said now by a Democrat in Congress.

Have you ever seen our country look weaker or more pathetic: Snowden, ObamaCare, VA, Russia, jobs, decimated military, debt and so much more — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2014

Included in his complaints? The debt, then about $5 trillion less than it is now.

At other points, Trump used various statistics to demonstrate just how badly Obama was managing the debt. Given that the debt grew substantially during Obama’s first years in office, Trump generally compares favorably to Obama on these metrics — but in each case, the situation has nonetheless gotten worse, not better.

Hope & Change--since @BarackObama has taken office, the US debt has increased by an average of $64K per taxpayer. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2012

Based on a figure of 140.9 million taxpayers (what it was in 2016), the debt has increased by $14,700 per taxpayer under Trump.

Better off? The $16T US debt works out to $136,260 per household, a 50% increase since @BarackObama took office. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2012

It’s now about $174,000 per household, up 10.4 percent.

Scary--while @BarackObama has been POTUS for 1.6% of America's history, he has amassed 33.3% of the total debt. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2012

Trump has been president for about 1.03 percent of our history (using the signing of the Declaration of Independence as a start date) and has accrued 9.4 percent of the total debt.

Scary & Unsustainable: On Monday the US added more debt than from 1776 through Pearl Harbor http://t.co/fZGWVH5E — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2012

The figure cited in that article for the total debt accrued by the start of World War II is about $91 billion. There have been four days during Trump’s presidency — Sept. 8, 2017, Oct. 2, 2017, Feb. 9, 2018 and Dec. 31, 2018 — when the debt has increased by more than that amount. Generally, this was a function of the debt limit being increased after a debate on Capitol Hill.

At a campaign event in 2016, Trump once announced that “[t]he new debt added under Obama and Clinton would have been enough to pay off all the outstanding student loans in the United States 6 times over.” Since he’s taken office, the increase has been enough to pay off all student debt 1.3 times over.

Then there’s this one.

America's debt officially became 100% of our GDP on @BarackObama's 50th birthday---coincidence? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2011

Under Trump, it’s never been under that figure.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

There are any number of experiments that would be interesting to conduct if one had access to a portal into alternate dimensions. One would be to see how Trump responded on Twitter if America had elected a Democrat in 2016 and that person had performed in precisely the same way that Trump has as president.

My guess is that he would not be thrilled.