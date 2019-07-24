

Robert Mueller speaking about the Russia investigation at the Department of Justice on May 29. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Over the course of the 440-plus-page report compiled by former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III and his team, we are introduced to a truly remarkable number of characters. There’s Donald Trump, of course, who appears as both a candidate and a president. There’s Trump’s family. There are the various satellites orbiting his campaign. There’s a cadre of Russians, drawn to varying degrees of suspiciousness. And there are hangers-on, experienced Republican Party hands and random individuals sucked into the campaign’s gravitational pull.

As Mueller arrives on Capitol Hill to face congressional investigators, America will for the first time hear a lengthy discussion about what Mueller discovered and whose actions he considered important to delineate. Neither Trump nor Attorney General William P. Barr has spent a lot of time publicly digging into the specifics of Mueller’s report for perhaps obvious reasons. So Mueller’s testimony Wednesday may be the first time Americans tuning in hear about, say, Ike Kaveladze.

Like most normal people, your reaction to reading that name was probably something like: Ike ... who? You have an advantage over someone who might hear Mr. Kaveladze mentioned by Rep. Smith of Whereverville in C-SPAN’s coverage. You can cut-and-paste the name and simply Google it. But what’s someone watching on TV supposed to do?

Allow us. We created the tool below to allow people tuning in to the Mueller conversation to be able to quickly look up the people, organizations and abbreviations that are mentioned. Our source for the information is none other than the Mueller report itself, which contains a 14-page glossary. To make searches easier, we also allow for some phonetic spelling mistakes, since some small percentage of Americans may not be able to spell “Kaveladze” without getting a letter or two wrong.

Try it out:

You’ll notice that we’ve also included a link to the report itself. It’s long, as we noted above, so it’s up to you to search through it to find information about whoever you might be looking for. But we’ve done the hard part for you: When Rep. Smith says “Ike Kaveladze,” you’ll know who he is and how to spell his name when you get to the search box on the report.

We will admit that there are pretty good odds that few if any of these names are actually mentioned during the Kentucky Derby of Attention that these hearings tend to turn into. But nonetheless you should keep the window open, if only to impress your co-workers with your surprising ability to correctly spell lengthy Russian surnames.