Former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, at long last, is testifying in front of Congress on Wednesday about his investigation into Russian interference and President Trump’s conduct related to it.

He appeared before the House Judiciary Committee in the morning and is due to visit the House Intelligence Committee later in the day.

Below is what we have learned. We’ll update this post throughout the hearing.

1. He’s not here to be your poster boy

In his opening statement, Mueller made clear he wasn’t planning to talk about many of things members of Congress on both sides wanted him to talk about.

“I am unable to address questions about initial opening of the Russia investigation, which occurred months before my appointment,” Mueller said, citing an ongoing investigation into the matter. He added that he wouldn’t address the Steele dossier. That covered the key topics that Republicans wanted to make the hearing about — the allegedly nefarious origins of the Russia probe.

But it wasn’t all good news for the Democrats either. Mueller stressed that he’s a prosecutor, and thus wasn’t there to comment on others’ decisions, including those of Attorney General William P. Barr, whose conduct in summarizing Mueller’s findings has raised questions — and even earned a written rebuke from Mueller.

“I will not talk about the actions of the attorney general or Congress,” Mueller said.

2. Republicans aim to trip Mueller up, and he’s struggling

Deprived of their main area of interest — the investigation’s origins — Republicans set about undermining Mueller’s report in another way: by tripping him up. And they made progress, as Mueller responded haltingly and didn’t exactly go to great lengths to explain himself.

Mueller emphasized in his opening statement that “collusion” is not a legal term, and that his report thus didn’t address it. House Judiciary Committee ranking Republican Douglas A. Collins (Ga.) asked him whether “collusion” was colloquially the same as “conspiracy.”

“No,” Mueller said flatly.

Collins then pointed to the report, which states that certain legal dictionaries do regard the terms as “largely synonymous." Mueller didn’t seem to have much of an answer, eventually stating that the report spoke for itself. (It’s worth noting that “colloquially the same” isn’t quite “largely synonymous.")

Later, Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Tex.) pressed Mueller on why he said he couldn’t exonerate Trump — and whether that was part of a special counsel’s job. Republicans have argued that Mueller stepped outside his mandate, when generally people who aren’t accused of crimes are presumed innocent. Mueller responded that this was an unusual situation (presumably because Justice Department policy is that a president can’t be indicted), but he didn’t elaborate.

At another point, Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tex.) grilled Mueller on whether he knew that former FBI agent Peter Strzok, whose anti-Trump text messages got him removed from the investigation, “hated” Trump. “I did not know that,” Mueller said, adding that “when I did find out, I acted swiftly to have him reassigned elsewhere in the FBI.” He notably didn’t disagree with Gohmert’s premise that Strzok hated Trump.

At another point, Mueller said he was “not familiar” with Fusion GPS -- the opposition research firm that funded the Steele dossier.

The tactic from Republicans suggests they weren’t satisfied to point out the portions of Mueller’s report that were good for Trump — including the lack of a conspiracy with Russia — despite Trump’s claims that it exonerated him.

Mueller was even tripped up over more sympathetic questioning by Democrats. Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) asked Mueller about a much-discussed quote from the report in which Trump says, upon learning of Mueller’s appointment, “I’m fucked.” Mueller said he couldn’t recall who originally relayed that quote.

3. A key line for Democrats

Mueller’s report said he couldn’t exonerate Trump of obstruction of justice, but under questioning from House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), he gave Democrats a slightly new sound bite.

“The president was not exculpated for the acts he allegedly committed,” Mueller said.

“Exculpated” is similar to “exonerated.” Its strict definition is “to clear from alleged fault or guilt.” So Mueller wasn’t exactly breaking new ground here. But it does reinforce a key portion of his report and contradicts Trump’s claim of exoneration.

4. Directly contradicting Trump on the FBI job

Trump has argued that Mueller was conflicted, in part, because he interviewed at the White House for the job of FBI director shortly before becoming special counsel. Before the hearing, reports indicated that Mueller disputed this claim, and Trump took to Twitter to challenge Mueller to testify under oath on it.

....interview, including the Vice President of the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019

“Hope he doesn’t say that under oath in that we have numerous witnesses to the ... interview, including the Vice President of the United States!” Trump said.

Mueller did just that. He stated that he visited the White House about the job search, but “not as a candidate.” This contradicts months of Trump’s claims, and Mueller said so under penalty of perjury.