

Former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III testifies before the House Judiciary Committee on his report on Russian election interference, in Washington, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (Andrew Harnik)

President Trump’s affected lack of interest in the testimony of former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III slipped a bit as the day of the actual hearing dawned. Before the 8:30 a.m. start time of the hearing before the House Judiciary Committee, Trump tweeted nine times about Mueller and his investigation, including deleting and retweeting a warning to Mueller about lying under oath.

The president's anxiousness was tangible. Consider, for example, this tweet.

Why didn’t Robert Mueller & his band of 18 Angry Democrats spend any time investigating Crooked Hillary Clinton, Lyin’ & Leakin’ James Comey, Lisa Page and her Psycho lover, Peter S, Andy McCabe, the beautiful Ohr family, Fusion GPS, and many more, including HIMSELF & Andrew W? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019

That tweet mentions 26 people and one company. It’s a flurry of citations with an obvious goal: Imply a sweeping, unexamined universe of conspiracy or conflict that Mueller never even considered. It’s at times obviously ridiculous — Mueller was supposed to investigate . . . himself? — but it touches on a broad range of counternarratives that have been created or bolstered by the conservative media environment in which Trump thrives.

Those narratives fall into four main categories.

The Steele dossier

On Tuesday evening, Trump recommended that his Twitter followers tune in to Sean Hannity’s Fox News program. Hannity’s opening monologue was thematic: Walking through the myriad questions that he, Hannity, hoped congressional Republicans would present to Mueller.

His focus at the outset was the dossier of reports filed by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele for his employer Fusion GPS. (We’re going to highlight the people or organizations mentioned in Trump’s tweet, for those curious.) Fusion GPS had been hired by a law firm working for the Democratic Party and Hillary Clinton to dig into possible ties between Russia and Trump. Steele, with ties in Russia, compiled a number of assessments alleging overlap between Russian actors and the Trump campaign.

That dossier has been the focus of a great deal of attention since it was published in January 2017. Steele was presenting raw, unverified intelligence to his employer, but once made public, it became the focus of enormous speculation. In several cases, rumors included in Steele’s reports were found to be false.

“Mr. Mueller,” Hannity recommended Republicans ask, “when did you first hear about the phony Clinton bought-and-paid-for Russian dossier full of Russian lies? When did you first hear about it? Around when?”

Rep. Steven Chabot (R-Ohio) took up that charge, in part. He pressed Mueller on Fusion GPS and the dossier — prompting Mueller to repeatedly indicate that the dossier wasn’t in the purview of his investigation.

The Republican theory goes like this. Steele compiled false information, perhaps planted deliberately by the Russians (as Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) proposed to Mueller), which was then used as a predicate to spy on the Trump campaign, if not to launch the entire Russia probe.

The former allegation centers on a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant obtained in late October 2016 to surveil Carter Page, who at that point was a former adviser to the Trump campaign. This warrant (and three renewals thereof) have been a centerpiece of Republican criticism of the Russia investigation since Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) produced a memo alleging that the warrant was improperly obtained based on the contents of Steele’s reports.

That memo had obvious flaws, including that it underplayed the non-Steele-based evidence, but the most significant flaw in the broader argument is simply that Page wasn’t actually part of the campaign at the time the warrant was issued.

Republicans (and Hannity) have suggested that the dossier was somehow used to launch the probe overall. The wife of a Justice Department official named Bruce Ohr worked for Fusion GPS at the time, which has spawned other theories about how information flowed between the organization and the government.

But Nunes’s memo itself noted that the actual predicate for the Russia probe was information provided to the FBI by Australia in July 2016. An Australian diplomat had been told by a Trump campaign adviser earlier that year that he had heard that Russia possessed emails incriminating Hillary Clinton. That adviser, George Papadopoulos, was told about those emails by a London-based professor named Joseph Mifsud.

During his questioning of Mueller, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) raised questions about Mifsud’s motivations. Mueller demurred.

Asked about Fusion GPS (with which Mueller seemed not to be familiar), Mueller described the subject as being in the purview of an inspector general’s investigation, and therefore not something about which he could speak. For what it’s worth, his report doesn’t rely on the dossier’s information, as Hannity himself noted.

Strzok and Page

Regular viewers of Fox News will be very familiar with former FBI employees Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. The two exchanged text messages during the 2016 campaign, some of which disparaged Trump directly and some of which have been lifted out of context in order to suggest a broader conspiracy against Trump.

Strzok is a central player in all of this. He initiated the Russia probe after receiving that information from the Australian government (while Andrew McCabe was FBI deputy director) and was part of the original investigatory team after Mueller was appointed special counsel. When Mueller learned about the text messages between Strzok and Page (who was also on Mueller’s team), Strzok was removed.

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tex.) and Gaetz both questioned Mueller about Strzok. Gohmert asked if Mueller knew that Strzok had animosity toward Trump prior to his joining Mueller’s team. Mueller said he didn’t.

“When we did find out” that Strzok didn’t like Trump, Mueller told Gohmert, “I acted swiftly to have him reassigned elsewhere in the FBI.”

Gohmert also picked up on a line that’s been reiterated by both Hannity and Trump, a claim that Mueller had improperly allowed messages shared between Strzok and Page to be deleted from their mobile devices. We’ve addressed this before.

Purported bias or unfairness by Mueller and his team

Trump has long focused on what he alleges is bias against him by Mueller and his team (the “18 angry Democrats,” including attorney Andrew Weissmann).

This came up in Mueller’s questioning, again thanks to Gohmert. Gohmert pressed Mueller to agree that he and former FBI director James B. Comey were friends, implying that Mueller’s loyalty lay with Comey, not accuracy. Mueller responded that the two were primarily colleagues.

At another point, Gohmert lifted up an argument from Trump about Mueller being biased because the president refused him an FBI job. As we’ve reported, Mueller denied that he had been offered one, an argument made clear in Mueller’s report itself.

Later, Republicans turned their attention to Mueller’s team. Rep. Ben Cline (R-Va.) raised questions about Weissmann’s history, including an incident that has been part of the ongoing narrative questioning Mueller’s team. Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) asked various questions about Weissmann and past support for Democratic candidates. In response, Mueller noted that, of his 19-person team, 14 had been transferred from the Department of Justice. What’s more, Mueller was prohibited from asking hires about their politics.

Other lines of argument from Republicans were more abstract, suggesting that the way he conducted his investigation or compiled the report were unfair or improper. That he had, in some way, violated the special counsel statute or, more broadly, the precepts of criminal investigations.

Hillary Clinton

Hannity’s monologue began with some advice to Republicans. Be crisp. Get through your questions quickly, since you only have five minutes.

Oh, and: “Start at the beginning. That would be Hillary Clinton,” Hannity said. He suggested that Republicans ask about Clinton’s email server or allegations that she sought information from Ukrainian officials.

Beyond questions about the Clinton campaign’s ties to Fusion GPS, Republicans on the Judiciary Committee don’t seem to have followed this thread very far. (Cline’s questioning did touch briefly on ways in which President Barack Obama’s administration responded to Clinton’s email server.) But, then, the point largely doesn’t seem to be introducing specific things about which the public might learn more. Instead, as with Trump’s tweet, it seems to be to create a swirl of questions and insinuations through which Mueller’s actual findings become somewhat harder to see.