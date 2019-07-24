Acting/Vacant Confirmed 2017 2018 2019 AGRIC. COMMERCE DEFENSE EDUCATION ENERGY HHS HOMELAND S. HUD INTERIOR JUSTICE LABOR STATE TRANSPORT. TREASURY VETERANS A. CIA EPA OMB DNI SBA TRADE REP. UN AMB. The U.N. Ambassador position was downgraded after Haley’s departure and it’s no longer part of the Cabinet. Acting/Vacant Confirmed 2018 2017 2019 AGRIC. COMMERCE DEFENSE EDUCATION ENERGY HHS HOMELAND S. HUD INTERIOR JUSTICE LABOR STATE TRANSPORT. TREASURY VETERANS A. CIA EPA OMB DNI SBA TRADE REP. UN AMB. March 2018 Last time that all Cabinet heads were confirmed. The U.N. Ambassador position was downgraded after Haley’s departure and it’s no longer part of the Cabinet. Acting/Vacant Confirmed 2017 2018 2019 AGRICULTURE COMMERCE DEFENSE EDUCATION ENERGY HHS HOMELAND SEC. HUD INTERIOR JUSTICE LABOR STATE TRANSPORTATION TREASURY VETERAN AFFAIRS CIA EPA OMB DNI SBA TRADE REP. UN AMB. March 2018 Last time that all Cabinet heads were confirmed. The U.N. Ambassador position was downgraded after Haley’s departure and it’s no longer part of the Cabinet. Only five Cabinet heads confirmed by Feb. 1. Acting/Vacant Confirmed 2017 2018 2019 AGRICULTURE COMMERCE DEFENSE EDUCATION ENERGY HHS HOMELAND SEC. HUD INTERIOR JUSTICE LABOR STATE TRANSPORTATION TREASURY VETERAN AFFAIRS CIA EPA OMB DNI SBA TRADE REP. UN AMB. Last time that all Cabinet heads were confirmed. Only five Cabinet heads confirmed by Feb. 1. The U.N. Ambassador position was downgraded after Haley’s departure and it’s no longer part of the Cabinet. Acting/Vacant Confirmed 2017 2018 2019 AGRICULTURE COMMERCE DEFENSE EDUCATION ENERGY HHS HOMELAND SEC. HUD INTERIOR JUSTICE LABOR STATE TRANSPORTATION TREASURY VETERAN AFFAIRS CIA EPA OMB DNI SBA TRADE REP. UN AMB. March 2018 was the last time that all Cabinet heads were confirmed. Only five Cabinet heads confirmed by Feb. 1. The U.N. Ambassador position was downgraded after Haley’s departure and it’s no longer part of the Cabinet.

The Pentagon finally has a permanent leader again, nearly seven months after former general Jim Mattis quit during a dispute with President Trump over pulling U.S. troops out of Syria. On Tuesday, the Senate confirmed Mark T. Esper as secretary of defense.

The wait for Cabinet secretaries to be nominated and confirmed has become standard operating procedure in the Trump administration. In the past two-and-a-half years, there’s been only about four months when Trump had a full Cabinet of Senate-confirmed leaders. And several agencies have gone through four changes at the top.

DEFENSE Mark Esper CONFIRMED JULY 23 HOMELAND SECURITY Kevin McAleenan ACTING LABOR Patrick Pizzella ACTING SMALL BUSINESS ADMIN. Chris Pilkerton ACTING U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Jonathan Cohen ACTING

Three of the 21 Cabinet-level positions still have acting directors: Homeland Security, Labor and the Small Business Administration. There’s been an acting U.N. ambassador since January, when Nikki Haley resigned, and the administration removed the post from the Cabinet.

“It’s a lot. It’s way too many," Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) told The Post in February, when asked about the administration’s reliance on acting leaders. “You want to have confirmed individuals there, because they have a lot more authority to be able to make decisions and implement policy.”

But Trump has said that he likes the churn at the top of the agencies. “I sort of like ‘acting,’” he told reporters in January, after a round of departures. “It gives me more flexibility.” But the turnover is starkly different from agency leadership during the administrations of former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush. During Trump’s tenure, only one of the ‘Big Four’ secretaries (State, Treasury, Defense and Justice) and the Homeland Security chief has been in the department since the beginning. The five of them went unchanged in the same period of the two previous presidents.

Donald Trump Barack Obama George W. Bush 2017 2018 2019 2009 2010 2011 2001 2002 2003 AGRICULTURE COMMERCE DEFENSE EDUCATION ENERGY HHS HOMELAND SEC. HUD INTERIOR JUSTICE LABOR STATE TRANSPORTATION TREASURY VETERAN AFFAIRS CIA EPA OMB DNI SBA TRADE REP. UN AMB.

Note: Data for the first year of each president starting on Inauguration Day (Jan. 20); data of the second year ends on July 23. Data for George W. Bush doesn’t include Homeland Security, CIA director and director of national intelligence. Those positions were created during Bush’s tenure.

Trump has fallen behind since Inauguration Day. Obama and Bush had most of their permanent Cabinet secretaries confirmed on the first day of their presidencies. For Trump, that happened in but two departments: Defense and Homeland Security. The blame can’t be put on the delay in confirmation hearings and votes in the Senate. The high level of turnover in the current administration plays a big role. Eighteen of Obama’s first appointments and sixteen of Bush’s were still in place by July 22 of their second year. Ten of Trump’s first appointees are still serving.

Who is in charge?

Currently with an acting secretary

After Esper’s confirmation as secretary of defense, there are still three Cabinet-level leaders to confirm, in addition to Trump’s nominee for the top diplomatic spot at the United Nations. Acting secretary Kevin McAleenan is the fourth person to run Homeland Security, as the agency grapples with continued controversy over its treatment of migrants at the border. Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta resigned earlier this month; no nominee has been announced. Jovita Carranza was nominated in April to head the Small Business Administration, but no confirmation hearing has been scheduled.

Department of Homeland Security 2017 2018 2019 John F. Kelly Kirstjen Nielsen Kevin McAleenan July 31 May 12 April 7 John Kelly named chief of staff Nielsen resigns Department of Labor 2017 2018 2019 Alexander Acosta April 27 July 17 Acosta gets confirmed after Andrew Puzder withdraws Acosta steps down following the Epstein case controversy Small Business Administration 2017 2018 2019 Linda McMahon Chris Pilkerton Feb. 14 April 12 McMahon steps down to run Trump's reelection campaign super PAC U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations 2017 2018 2019 Nikki Haley Jonathan Cohen Jan. 24 Dec. 31 Haley resigns. The position is downgraded and no longer part of the Cabinet

Positions that have been held by acting heads

Eight different departments have seen their leader change during the 30 months of the Trump presidency, a level of tumult that did not exist in the Obama and Bush administrations. Under the two previous presidents, Cabinet secretaries signaled their resignations with plenty of time for their replacements to be vetted, named, confirmed and sworn in with no gap, or with a gap of just a few days. None of Trump’s replacements has been ready to step into the job without someone serving in an active capacity.

Some departments had acting secretaries for several weeks, or even months, until Trump’s first nomination was confirmed, also a departure from the previous two administrations.

Defense 2017 2018 2019 Patrick Shanahan Jim Mattis Jan. 20 Dec. 31 June 18 July 22 Jim Mattis confirmed Mattis resigns Shanahan withdraws Mark Esper confirmed Health and Human Services 2017 2018 2019 Tom Price Alex Azar Feb. 10 Sep. 29 Jan. 24 Tom Price confirmed Price resigns amid criticism for taking charter flights at taxpayer expense Alex Azar confirmed Attorney General 2017 2018 2019 William Barr Jeff Sessions Feb. 14 Feb. 8 Nov. 8 Jeff Sessions confirmed William Barr confirmed Sessions steps down, following months of harsh criticism from the president Interior 2017 2018 2019 David Bernhardt Ryan Zinke March 1 Jan. 2 April 11 Ryan Zinke confirmed Zinke resigns amid multiple probes tied to his real estate dealings Bernhardt confirmed after serving as acting secretary State 2017 2018 2019 Rex Tillerson Mike Pompeo Feb 1 March 13 April 26 Rex Tillerson confirmed Trump fires Tillerson in a tweet Mike Pompeo confirmed Veterans Affairs 2017 2018 2019 Robert Wilkie David Shulkin Feb. 13 March 28 July 23 David Shulkin confirmed Shulkin ousted. Trump nominated Ronny Jackson, but withdrew weeks later Robert Wilkie confirmed Central Intelligence Agency 2017 2018 2019 Mike Pompeo Gina Haspel Jan. 23 March 13 May 17 Mike Pompeo confirmed Pompeo leaves the CIA Gina Haspel confirmed Environmental Protection Agency 2017 2018 2019 Andrew Wheeler Scott Pruitt Feb. 17 July 5 Feb 28 Scott Pruitt confirmed Pruitt resigns after scandals Andrew Wheeler confirmed Trump nominated Ronny Jackson, but withdrew weeks later Robert Wilkie confirmed Central Intelligence Agency 2017 2018 2019 Mike Pompeo Gina Haspel Jan. 23 March 13 May 17 Mike Pompeo confirmed Pompeo leaves the CIA Gina Haspel confirmed Environmental Protection Agency 2017 2018 2019 Andrew Wheeler Andrew Wheeler Scott Pruitt Feb. 17 July 5 Feb 28 Scott Pruitt confirmed Pruitt resigns after scandals Andrew Wheeler confirmed Defense 2017 2018 2019 Patrick Shanahan Jim Mattis Jan. 20 Dec. 31 June 18 July 22 Jim Mattis confirmed Mattis resigns Shanahan withdraws after reports of domestic violence become public Mark Esper confirmed Health and Human Services 2017 2018 2019 Tom Price Alex Azar Feb. 10 Sep. 29 Jan. 24 Tom Price confirmed Price resigns amid criticism for taking charter flights at taxpayer expense Alex Azar confirmed Attorney General 2017 2018 2019 William P. Barr Jeff Sessions Feb. 14 Feb. 8 Nov. 8 Jeff Sessions confirmed William Barr confirmed Sessions steps down, following months of harsh criticism from the president Interior 2017 2018 2019 David Bernhardt Ryan Zinke March 1 Jan. 2 April 11 Ryan Zinke confirmed Zinke resigns amid multiple probes tied to his real estate dealings and his conduct in office Bernhardt confirmed after serving as acting secretary State 2017 2018 2019 Rex Tillerson Mike Pompeo Feb 1 March 13 April 26 Rex Tillerson confirmed Trump fires Tillerson in a tweet Mike Pompeo, former CIA director, confirmed Veterans Affairs 2017 2018 2019 Robert Wilkie Robert Wilkie David Shulkin Feb. 13 March 28 July 23 David Shulkin confirmed Shulkin ousted. Trump nominated Ronny Jackson, but withdrew weeks later Robert Wilkie confirmed Central Intelligence Agency 2017 2018 2019 Mike Pompeo Gina Haspel Jan. 23 March 13 May 17 Mike Pompeo confirmed Pompeo leaves the CIA to become secretary of state Gina Haspel, first woman to become director of the CIA, is confirmed Environmental Protection Agency 2017 2018 2019 Andrew Wheeler Andrew Wheeler Scott Pruitt Feb. 17 July 5 Feb 28 Scott Pruitt confirmed Pruitt resigns after ethics and management scandals Andrew Wheeler confirmed Defense 2017 2018 2019 Patrick Shanahan Jim Mattis Jan. 20 Dec. 31 June 18 July 22 Jim Mattis confirmed Jim Mattis resigns Shanahan withdraws after reports of domestic violence become public Mark Esper confirmed Health and Human Services 2017 2018 2019 Eric Hargan Tom Price Alex Azar Feb. 10 Sep. 29 Jan. 24 Tom Price confirmed Price resigns amid criticism for taking charter flights at taxpayer expense Alex Azar confirmed Attorney General 2017 2018 2019 Matthew Whitaker Jeff Sessions William P. Barr Jan. 30 Feb. 8 Feb. 14 Nov. 8 Trump fires acting attorney general Sally Yates Jeff Sessions confirmed William Barr confirmed Jeff Sessions steps down the day after the midterm election, following months of harsh criticism from the president Interior 2017 2018 2019 David Bernhardt David Bernhardt Ryan Zinke March 1 Jan. 2 April 11 Ryan Zinke confirmed Zinke resigns amid multiple probes tied to his real estate dealings and his conduct in office Bernhardt confirmed after spending over four months as acting secretary State 2017 2018 2019 Rex Tillerson Mike Pompeo Feb 1 March 13 April 26 Rex Tillerson confirmed Trump fires Tillerson in a tweet Mike Pompeo, former CIA director, confirmed Veterans Affairs 2017 2018 2019 Robert Wilkie Robert Wilkie David Shulkin Feb. 13 March 28 June 20 July 23 David Shulkin confirmed Shulkin ousted following a mutiny in the department. Trump tapped his doctor, Ronny Jackson, as the replacement Trump withdraws Jackson’s nomination Robert Wilkie confirmed Central Intelligence Agency 2017 2018 2019 Mike Pompeo Gina Haspel Jan. 23 March 13 May 17 Mike Pompeo confirmed Pompeo leaves the CIA to become the new secretary of state Gina Haspel, the first woman to become director of the CIA, is confirmed Environmental Protection Agency 2017 2018 2019 Scott Pruitt Andrew Wheeler Andrew Wheeler Feb. 17 July 5 Feb 28 Scott Pruitt confirmed Pruitt resigns after ethics and management scandals Andrew Wheeler confirmed Defense 2017 2018 2019 Jim Mattis Patrick Shanahan Jan. 20 Dec. 31 June 18 July 22 Jim Mattis confirmed Jim Mattis resigns Shanahan withdraws after reports of domestic violence become public Mark Esper confirmed Health and Human Services 2017 2018 2019 Eric Hargan Tom Price Alex Azar Feb. 10 Sep. 29 Jan. 24 Tom Price confirmed Price resigns amid criticism for taking charter flights at taxpayer expense Alex Azar confirmed Attorney General 2017 2018 2019 Matthew Whitaker Jeff Sessions William P. Barr Jan. 30 Feb. 8 Feb. 14 Nov. 8 Trump fires acting attorney general Sally Yates Jeff Sessions confirmed William Barr confirmed Jeff Sessions steps down the day after the midterm election, following months of harsh criticism from the president Interior 2017 2018 2019 David Bernhardt David Bernhardt Ryan Zinke March 1 Jan. 2 April 11 Ryan Zinke confirmed Zinke resigns amid multiple probes tied to his real estate dealings and his conduct in office Bernhardt confirmed after spending over four months as acting secretary State 2017 2018 2019 Rex Tillerson Mike Pompeo Feb 1 March 13 April 26 Rex Tillerson confirmed Trump fires Tillerson in a tweet Mike Pompeo, former CIA director, confirmed Veterans Affairs 2017 2018 2019 Robert Wilkie Robert Wilkie David Shulkin Feb. 13 March 28 June 20 July 23 David Shulkin confirmed Shulkin ousted following a mutiny in the department. Trump taps his doctor, Ronny Jackson, as the replacement Trump withdraws Jackson’s nomination Robert Wilkie confirmed Central Intelligence Agency 2017 2018 2019 Gina Haspel Mike Pompeo Gina Haspel Jan. 23 March 13 May 17 Mike Pompeo confirmed Pompeo leaves the CIA to become the new secretary of state Gina Haspel, the first woman to become director of the CIA, is confirmed Environmental Protection Agency 2017 2018 2019 Scott Pruitt Andrew Wheeler Andrew Wheeler Feb. 17 July 5 Feb 28 Scott Pruitt confirmed Pruitt resigns after ethics and management scandals Andrew Wheeler confirmed

The first nominee still leads the department

Agriculture 2017 2018 2019 Sonny Perdue April 25 Commerce Wilbur Ross Feb. 27 Education Betsy DeVos Feb. 7 Energy Rick Perry March 2 Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson March 2 Transportation Elaine Chao Jan. 31 Treasury Steve Mnuchin Feb. 13 Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney Feb. 16 Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats March 15 U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer May 11

Beyond the Cabinet

Three positions have been particularly unstable in the Trump era. Since the key role of White House chief of staff doesn’t require Senate confirmation, only once since President Truman created the job has someone served in an acting capacity: Peter Rouse stepped in when Obama’s first chief of staff, Rahm Emanuel, resigned to run for Chicago mayor. But Mick Mulvaney has been acting chief of staff since mid-December 2018 — and he’s the third person in the job since Inauguration Day.

2017 2018 2019 Mick Mulvaney Reince Priebus John F. Kelly July 28 Dec. 14 President Trump ousts Priebus in a move to bring order to the West Wing Kelly leaves and Mulvaney replaces him as acting Chief of Staff, while still leading the OMB

The first hurricane of the season already has struck Louisiana, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency still is without a head. FEMA’s deputy has been acting administrator since William “Brock” Long left in February; nominee Jeff Byard has yet to be confirmed.

2017 2018 2019 Robert Fenton Jr. Brock Long Peter Gaynor June 20 Feb. 13 Long quits after an embattled tenure and clashes with Nielsen

Immigration has been Trump’s signature issue throughout his campaign and presidency. Yet his administration has never had an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) director confirmed. The position has been held by five different people, all of them in acting capacity. The nominations of Thomas Homan and Ronald Vitiello were withdrawn, and Mark Morgan has been announced as the new nominee, but the administration still has to make the nomination official.

2017 2018 2019 Thomas D. Homan Ronald D. Vitiello Jan. 30 May 15 April 4 Homan steps down after his nomination stalled in the Senate Trump ditches Vitiello, claiming that he wants someone "tougher"

Ann Gerhart contributed to this article.

Sources: Key positions tracker (Partnership for Public Service/Washington Post) and media reports.