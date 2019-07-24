Acting/Vacant
Only five Cabinet heads
confirmed by Feb. 1.
The Pentagon finally has a permanent leader again, nearly seven months after former general Jim Mattis quit during a dispute with President Trump over pulling U.S. troops out of Syria. On Tuesday, the Senate confirmed Mark T. Esper as secretary of defense.
The wait for Cabinet secretaries to be nominated and confirmed has become standard operating procedure in the Trump administration. In the past two-and-a-half years, there’s been only about four months when Trump had a full Cabinet of Senate-confirmed leaders. And several agencies have gone through four changes at the top.
DEFENSE
Mark Esper
CONFIRMED
JULY 23
HOMELAND SECURITY
Kevin McAleenan
ACTING
LABOR
Patrick Pizzella
ACTING
SMALL BUSINESS ADMIN.
Chris Pilkerton
ACTING
DEFENSE
Jonathan Cohen
ACTING
Three of the 21 Cabinet-level positions still have acting directors: Homeland Security, Labor and the Small Business Administration. There’s been an acting U.N. ambassador since January, when Nikki Haley resigned, and the administration removed the post from the Cabinet.
“It’s a lot. It’s way too many," Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) told The Post in February, when asked about the administration’s reliance on acting leaders. “You want to have confirmed individuals there, because they have a lot more authority to be able to make decisions and implement policy.”
[Tracking how many key positions Trump has filled so far]
But Trump has said that he likes the churn at the top of the agencies. “I sort of like ‘acting,’” he told reporters in January, after a round of departures. “It gives me more flexibility.” But the turnover is starkly different from agency leadership during the administrations of former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush. During Trump’s tenure, only one of the ‘Big Four’ secretaries (State, Treasury, Defense and Justice) and the Homeland Security chief has been in the department since the beginning. The five of them went unchanged in the same period of the two previous presidents.
Note: Data for the first year of each president starting on Inauguration Day (Jan. 20); data of the second year ends on July 23. Data for George W. Bush doesn’t include Homeland Security, CIA director and director of national intelligence. Those positions were created during Bush’s tenure.
Trump has fallen behind since Inauguration Day. Obama and Bush had most of their permanent Cabinet secretaries confirmed on the first day of their presidencies. For Trump, that happened in but two departments: Defense and Homeland Security. The blame can’t be put on the delay in confirmation hearings and votes in the Senate. The high level of turnover in the current administration plays a big role. Eighteen of Obama’s first appointments and sixteen of Bush’s were still in place by July 22 of their second year. Ten of Trump’s first appointees are still serving.
[Trump firings – How many days since a high-profile departure from the Trump administration]
Who is in charge?
Currently with an acting secretary
After Esper’s confirmation as secretary of defense, there are still three Cabinet-level leaders to confirm, in addition to Trump’s nominee for the top diplomatic spot at the United Nations. Acting secretary Kevin McAleenan is the fourth person to run Homeland Security, as the agency grapples with continued controversy over its treatment of migrants at the border. Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta resigned earlier this month; no nominee has been announced. Jovita Carranza was nominated in April to head the Small Business Administration, but no confirmation hearing has been scheduled.
Positions that have been held by acting heads
Eight different departments have seen their leader change during the 30 months of the Trump presidency, a level of tumult that did not exist in the Obama and Bush administrations. Under the two previous presidents, Cabinet secretaries signaled their resignations with plenty of time for their replacements to be vetted, named, confirmed and sworn in with no gap, or with a gap of just a few days. None of Trump’s replacements has been ready to step into the job without someone serving in an active capacity.
Some departments had acting secretaries for several weeks, or even months, until Trump’s first nomination was confirmed, also a departure from the previous two administrations.
The first nominee still leads the department
Beyond the Cabinet
Three positions have been particularly unstable in the Trump era. Since the key role of White House chief of staff doesn’t require Senate confirmation, only once since President Truman created the job has someone served in an acting capacity: Peter Rouse stepped in when Obama’s first chief of staff, Rahm Emanuel, resigned to run for Chicago mayor. But Mick Mulvaney has been acting chief of staff since mid-December 2018 — and he’s the third person in the job since Inauguration Day.
The first hurricane of the season already has struck Louisiana, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency still is without a head. FEMA’s deputy has been acting administrator since William “Brock” Long left in February; nominee Jeff Byard has yet to be confirmed.
Immigration has been Trump’s signature issue throughout his campaign and presidency. Yet his administration has never had an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) director confirmed. The position has been held by five different people, all of them in acting capacity. The nominations of Thomas Homan and Ronald Vitiello were withdrawn, and Mark Morgan has been announced as the new nominee, but the administration still has to make the nomination official.
Ann Gerhart contributed to this article.
Sources: Key positions tracker (Partnership for Public Service/Washington Post) and media reports.