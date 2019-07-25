A week before the next presidential debate, the next battle between two high-profile Democratic presidential candidates gunning for the black vote has begun.

The initial reasons for the actions of former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) may differ but ultimately their responses are a reminder of the fight for the black vote.

Earlier this week, Biden released a criminal justice proposal that he thinks will help undo the damage caused by America’s high incarceration rates and other policies that have disproportionately affected people of color. Biden leads the Democratic presidential field, but his record on race is a weak spot in his candidacy. His Democratic critics take issue with his leading role in the 1994 Crime Bill.

Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) showed just how vulnerable Biden is to attacks on his record on race in the previous debate. Booker, who is black and who frequently touts his inner-city residence to make policy points, clearly sees attacking Biden as an opportunity to bring his candidacy out of the middle of the pack.

After speaking at a presidential forum at the NAACP convention, Booker spoke with reporters. “I’m disappointed that it took Joe Biden years and years, until he’s running for president, to say that he made a mistake, that there were things in [the Crime Bill] that were extraordinarily bad,” Booker said.

Pointing to his home city Newark, Booker said, “We’ve seen the devastating impact of legislation like that that has destroyed communities, that has put mass incarceration on steroids.” He called Biden’s proposal “an inadequate solution."

Biden responded by dismissing Booker’s framing and suggested that the Newark police department under Booker’s mayoral leadership was more harmful to black men than the senator acknowledges.

“Cory knows that’s not true, number one. Number two, you know the significant portion of the incarceration that occurred before the crime bill was written,” Biden told reporters after speaking at the NAACP convention.

"His police department was stopping and frisking people, mostly African American men,” he added. The Obama administration “took action against them; the Justice Department took action against them, held the police department accountable.

This isn’t the first match between Booker and Biden on issues related to race.

Booker criticized the former vice president for uplifting his experience working well with segregationists as commendable and he later pointed to Biden’s past opposition to school busing as “problematic.”

And given the attention it gives the New Jersey lawmaker, it’s no surprise that he’s aiming his sharpest criticism toward Biden, who he will share the stage with next week for the first time.

Booker, who some on the left once saw as a successor to President Barack Obama, is not doing well with voters — even black voters. In a political climate where the current occupant of the Oval Office is praised for being a fighter, Booker’s original message of love and unity is not resonating with his party’s base.

What voters are connecting with is a more direct approach. Harris forcefully confronted Biden in the first debate and she saw a bump in her standing in the polls as a result.

Biden still leads with black voters, but after that debate, the former number two to America’s first black president is probably beginning to realize that maintaining his lead with them is not a lock. After all, he watched former secretary of state Hillary Clinton lose her lead with black voters to Obama in 2008.

Biden and Booker will be side by side on the second night of Democratic debates next Wednesday, with Harris on Biden’s other side. Both of them need to accomplish something in that debate: For Biden, it’s shoring up his lead and showing that he can take and forcefully rebut a punch from fresher and more diverse candidates than he is. For Booker, it’s a chance to finally get a breakout moment that boosts his candidacy. They’ve spent the week telegraphing how that will play out.