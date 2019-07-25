It has been about 24 hours since Robert S. Mueller III finished testifying to Congress, and much of the after-action on the left has focused on the media. After much of the D.C. press corps — including this and several other Washington Post reporters — emphasized Mueller’s halting style and his struggles to defend his report or answer basic questions, critics have charged us with focusing too much on optics.

“Media declares Mueller was boring: Who cares if Trump is a criminal?” was the headline over at Salon.

Former federal ethics watchdog Walter Shaub captured a more measured sentiment that was widely shared on social media:

The NYT headline about a "halting delivery," Chuck Todd's thoughts on "optics," reporters bemoaning the lack of fireworks, WaPo's movie review of the hearing—this is how the media gave us Trump. It is *not* how they'd have covered this hearing if it happened in a foreign country. https://t.co/PRlOjNtPHz — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) July 25, 2019

It’s true that political coverage can dwell too much on optics; I’ve certainly been guilty of that in the past. That said, the criticism in this case is overdone.

The first reason is the absence of major news from the hearing. Mueller promised before it that he wouldn’t testify beyond his report, and he largely stuck by that. Many of the big quotes simply didn’t break new ground. He said he couldn’t clear Trump of obstruction of justice; that was already in his report. He said Trump could be charged with a crime after he left office; that was also in his report. He said he didn’t subpoena Trump because of time constraints — also in the report.

Beyond that, some of the most notable things he said were that Russia is still trying to interfere in our elections, that his investigation wasn’t a “witch hunt” and that accepting foreign help is “unpatriotic.” Those all sound like what we’ve been hearing from top law enforcement and intelligence officials for two-plus years.

About the most newsworthy things to come out of Mueller’s mouth were when he appeared to say Justice Department policy was the reason he didn’t indict Trump, and when he appeared to say that Trump’s written answers to him weren’t “generally” truthful. In both cases, his comments were later walked back.

It should be noted the outlets Shaub and others took to task offered coverage of all of those moments, in addition to analyzing Mueller’s delivery.

Democrats thought having Mueller testify and say these things out loud might awaken people who perhaps hadn’t read the Mueller report or processed its findings to the severity of Trump’s actions. But the media shouldn’t pretend like any of this was news, strictly speaking, just because it was spoken instead of written.

Which brings us to the second reason: This was about optics, at least to some degree. Democrats put Mueller on the stand knowing he wasn’t inclined to spill the beans, but they decided it could help to have him deliver his findings in that forum. To do that and then have your star witness not exactly cooperate with the exercise is completely newsworthy.

And the last reason is that Mueller’s performance wasn’t just bad for optics; it was also bad for substance.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) came into the hearing with one of the most effective strategies of anybody questioning Mueller. Obstruction of justice requires evidence satisfying three criteria. In his report, Mueller laid out the evidence for each of those three criteria for each of 10 separate events. As I’ve written, Mueller seemed to find evidence to satisfy all three criteria for five of the 10 events.

So Jeffries tried get Mueller to say essentially that, by walking him through one event: the attempted firing of Mueller himself. And it could have been compelling — if Mueller was on the ball. Here’s the transcript of how it went instead:

JEFFRIES: An obstructive act could include taking an action that would delay or interfere with an ongoing investigation. MUELLER: That's true. JEFFRIES: Your investigation found evidence that President Trump took steps to terminate the special counsel. Correct? MUELLER: Correct. JEFFRIES: Mr. Mueller, does ordering the termination of the head of a criminal investigation constitute an obstructive act? MUELLER: That would be -- I -- I -- I’ll refer you to the report on that.

Here’s the first big derailment. Mueller’s report does, in fact, suggest it’s quite possible this would be an “obstructive act” — the first criterion.

“Even if the removal of the lead prosecutor would not prevent the investigation from continuing under a new appointee, a fact-finder would need to consider whether the act had the potential to delay further action in the investigation, chill the actions of any replacement Special Counsel, or otherwise impede the investigation,” the Mueller report states.

But Mueller wasn’t ready to discuss that.

The exchange continues wit the second criterion, “nexus to an official proceeding":

JEFFRIES: The second element of obstruction of justice is the presence of an obstructive act in connection with an official proceeding. True? MUELLER: True. JEFFRIES: Does the special counsel’s criminal investigation into the potential wrongdoing of Donald Trump constitute an official proceeding? MUELLER: And that’s an area which I cannot get into.

Except that Mueller’s report does get into it.

“Substantial evidence indicates that by June 17, 2017, the President knew his conduct was under investigation by a federal prosecutor who could present any evidence of federal crimes to a grand jury,” the report says.

And the third criterion, “corrupt intent”:

JEFFRIES: Is it fair to say that Donald Trump viewed the special counsel’s investigation into his conduct as adverse to his own interest? MUELLER: I think that generally is true. JEFFRIES: The investigation found evidence quote, "that the president knew that he should not have directed Don McGahn to fire the special counsel." Correct? MUELLER: And where do you have that -- that quote? JEFFRIES: Page 90, Volume 2. "There's evidence that the president knew he should not have made those calls to McGahn", close quote. MUELLER: I see that, yes, that's accurate. JEFFRIES: The investigation also found substantial evidence that President Trump repeatedly urged McGahn to dispute that he was ordered to have the special counsel terminated, correct? MUELLER: Correct. JEFFRIES: The investigation found substantial evidence that when the president ordered Don McGahn to fire the special counsel and then lie about it, Donald Trump one, committed an obstructive act, two, connected to an official proceeding, three, did so with corrupt intent. Those are the elements of obstruction of justice. This is the United States of America, no one is above the law. No one. The president must be held accountable one way or the other. MUELLER: Let me -- let me just say I -- if I might: I don’t subscribe necessarily to your -- the way you analyze that. I’m not saying it’s out of the ballpark, but I’m not supportive of that analytical charge. JEFFRIES: Thank you.

It’s not difficult to look at this exchange and see how much more productive it could have been if Mueller were versed and ready to respond to the details of his report. He wasn’t. And Jeffries was not going deep in the legal weeds; he was asking basic questions about a major event — one that involved Mueller himself, no less.

It was always going to be a struggle to get something new out of him, and but Mueller’s performance made it even more difficult. Given the lack of new developments that came out of the hearing and the hope that Democrats had invested in this whole exercise, that was the news.