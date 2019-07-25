

Presidential candidate Donald Trump, campaign manager Paul Manafort and Ivanka Trump attend a walk-through at the Republican National Convention in July 2016. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Among the details offered during former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s Capitol Hill testimony on Wednesday was his reinforcement of something that’s been rumored since December 2016: Russia interfered in the presidential election that year in part to help Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton.

Mueller’s report, released in April, documented how hackers linked to Russia’s intelligence service stole information from servers belonging to the Democratic National Committee and an email account belonging to Clinton’s campaign chairman.

“Did your investigation find that the Russian government perceived it would benefit from one of the candidates winning?” Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) asked Mueller during the hearing before the House Judiciary Committee. Yes, he replied: Trump.

In May 2017, I created a Twitter bot called @trumphop. It’s straightforward in its purpose, retweeting old Trump tweets on the same day and at the same time as they were tweeted by Trump in the first place. My thinking in creating it was that there might be interesting moments of synchronicity, where Trump’s remarkable history of having tweets for nearly everything he does might occasionally result in old tweets turning up at particularly coincidental times.

On Thursday morning, there was a particularly good example of that. Three years ago Thursday morning, Trump, then a candidate for the presidency, tweeted about Russia’s interference efforts.

The new joke in town is that Russia leaked the disastrous DNC e-mails, which should never have been written (stupid), because Putin likes me — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2016

He was responding, first, to the release of information stolen from the Democratic National Committee by WikiLeaks, a data dump that began on July 22, 2016. The Washington Post had reported more than a month earlier that experts believed that Russia had gained access to the DNC computer network. We learned from indictments obtained by Mueller’s team against the Russian hackers that WikiLeaks had contacted the hackers in late June to offer to host the stolen material.

It was published shortly after the Republican National Convention ended in 2016 in an apparent effort to throw the ensuing Democratic convention into chaos. To some extent, that worked. The release forced Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) to step down as party chair and helped boost anti-Clinton protests at the convention itself.

Trump, though, didn’t get into all of that. Instead he referred to what he called the “new joke in town,” implying that rumors about his being helped by Russia were swirling in Washington.

What he was referring to specifically, it seems, was an appearance by Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook on CNN on July 24 — three years to the day before Mueller presented Congress with his evidence about Russia’s efforts.

Mook was asked by host Jake Tapper how the campaign reacted to the material released by WikiLeaks.

“I think the DNC needs to look into this and take appropriate action, and I’m sure that they will,” Mook replied. “What’s disturbing to us is that we — experts are telling us that Russian state actors broke into the DNC, stole these emails. And other experts are now saying that the Russians are releasing these emails for the purpose of actually helping Donald Trump.”

Tapper called that a “very, very strong charge.”

“Well, this isn’t my assertion. There are a number of experts that are asserting this,” Mook replied. “I think we need to get to the bottom of these facts. But that is what experts are telling us.”

That evening, the network’s Erin Burnett interviewed Paul Manafort, then Trump’s campaign chairman. Her first question was about Mook’s allegation.

“They certainly are getting desperate rather early in the game,” Manafort replied. He then shifted the conversation to the private email server Clinton had at her house. “Mr. Mook’s attempt to change the agenda and the discussion falls flat,” he added.

By this point in the campaign, there had already been significant scrutiny paid to Trump’s relationship with Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin. Manafort himself was known to have worked for a pro-Putin political party in Ukraine.

So Burnett pressed him on the point: “Why is it so far-fetched to blame the Russians and say that the motive was to help you?”

“I mean, it’s just absurd. I mean, Donald Trump is running for president of the United States. Donald Trump is talking about the failed leadership of the Obama administration,” Manafort replied. “I don’t know anything about what you just said. You may know it. If you do, then you ought to expose it. But to say, you know — I don’t know what you’re talking about. It’s crazy.”

Later in her show, Burnett spoke to Karen Finney, who was a spokeswoman for Clinton’s campaign. Finney was not eager to echo Mook’s claim.

“Well, some time ago, when this first surfaced, there were reports that some of the actors who had participated in this did have connections to the Russian government,” she said. “Obviously there’s an investigation ongoing in terms of that, and I think, as you raised, there are some connections — some interesting connections there. There seems to be quite a lovefest of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.” She then tried to change the subject.

“So just to be clear at this point,” Burnett asked, “you don’t have any specific evidence that it is true?”

“I can only go off of the public reports that we’ve seen that have indicated that there were connections to the Russians,” Finney replied. “And, you know, I think that’s what Robby was speaking to.”

All of this happened early enough in the campaign that Trump himself hadn’t yet sworn off CNN as fake news. It seems likely that he was quickly made aware of Mook’s allegation. It’s quite possible that he found the allegation to be completely ludicrous and chose to highlight it on Twitter as a sign of how desperate Clinton and her team were to shift the narrative on the WikiLeaks releases.

It remains unclear whether Mook actually had any information suggesting a pro-Trump motive in the releases. Before Trump’s tweet, there don’t appear to have been public analyses from cybersecurity or foreign policy experts alleging that the goal of the effort was to boost Trump. In fact, it took significant debate within the intelligence community after the election was over before there was consensus that this was, in fact, one of Russia’s goals.

Last December, Mook revisited his accusation in an essay published by The Washington Post. In it, he again made vague references to having merely reiterated “what cybersecurity experts had determined.” To bolster that claim, he listed a number of ways in which Trump’s ties to Russia had been questioned and pointed to reporting that linked the DNC hack to Russia.

“[When] I and other members of the campaign repeated that Russia was responsible for the hack and was doing this to help Donald Trump, many in the press seemed skeptical, treating the assertion as mere spin,” Mook wrote. “A lot of people appeared to believe that the idea of Russia helping Trump was far-fetched. Even some of our staunchest supporters seemed to think I might have lost my marbles.”

As it turns out, of course, there is strong evidence that Russia actually did want Trump to win, part of its broad effort to disrupt America’s international strength and heighten our internal tensions. If Mook had any specific knowledge to that effect at the time, it’s not clear where it would have come from.

Nonetheless, three years later, the incident shines a spotlight on Trump’s campaign, not Clinton’s. Trump is the one who publicly dismissed the idea that Russia was helping him, which it was. Mook may have been guessing, may have been simply trying to change the discussion, but he ended up being right. Manafort’s broad dismissal of the idea is itself colored by what we’ve learned about him since — and the fact that he now sits in federal prison.