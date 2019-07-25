Less than two hours after former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III finished six hours of testimony on Capitol Hill, President Trump spoke to the news media about Mueller’s testimony.

“There was no defense to this ridiculous hoax, this witch hunt,” Trump said less than a minute into his remarks. Except Mueller said it wasn’t a “witch hunt” in his testimony that Trump watched.

It was among several things that Mueller said that Trump then falsely claimed were not said. You can watch what Trump said Mueller said vs. what Mueller actually said in the video above.

Trump called two reporters “fake news” for correctly saying that Mueller said Trump could be indicted after leaving office.

Trump then falsely said Mueller corrected his comments during the second hearing about Trump facing a possible indictment after his presidency. Mueller only said he reached no conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice because of the Office of Legal Counsel opinion.

Asked about Mueller suggesting some of Trump’s answers were “untruthful,” Trump replied: “He didn’t say that at all. … You are untruthful.” (Washington Post reporting later clarified Mueller’s testimony on this).

Trump said his campaign did nothing wrong. Mueller said Trump’s touting of WikiLeaks “calls for investigation.”

Trump said WikiLeaks was a hoax. Mueller said it wasn’t.

And told that Mueller did not exonerate him, Trump shot back, “He didn’t have the right to exonerate.”

Four months ago, Trump had a much different view of “exoneration” when he was asked about the completion of Mueller’s investigation.

“It’s complete exoneration. No collusion. No obstruction.”