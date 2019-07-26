

President Trump speaks in the Oval Office on July 18 in Washington. (Olivier Douliery/Bloomberg News)

Speaking at a rally in North Carolina last week, President Trump offered a dire vision of a country in which he isn’t reelected president.

“If we don’t win in 2020,” Trump said, “everything that we’ve done — seriously, though, everything that we’ve done, your 401s, they’re going to crash, the whole thing it’s going to come down like a stack of cards.”

“Your 401s” is a reference to 410k retirement accounts. Trump’s offering a variant on an argument he’s made many times before (including earlier in the North Carolina rally): Had he not won in 2016, the stock markets would have tanked. He’s just repurposing it, looking forward.

It’s hard to overstate the extent to which Trump’s reelection bid has so far focused on the strength of the economy. Find any question he’s faced about 2020 or about skepticism from voters, and Trump will find a way to talk about stock markets (which only directly affect about half of the country), unemployment or the historic number of people working (a function in large part of population growth). Vote for a Democrat, and all of this vanishes. Crumbles.

Unfortunately for Trump, there are plenty of signs that the economy isn’t going to be the silver bullet he thinks it is. What’s more, a new poll finds that Americans don’t even think he’s a necessary component of a healthy economy.

That poll, from Fox News, includes questions asking respondents if they approve of Trump’s performance as president and if they approve of his handling of the economy. The two track with each other: The more people approve of his handling of the economy, the more they approve of his presidency. Or, perhaps, the opposite is true: The more people approve of his presidency, the more they approve of how he’s handling the economy. In other words, that views of Trump power views of the economy instead of the reverse.

There’s a lot of data in the chart below, but pay attention to the lines, showing the trends between approval of Trump and approval of his handling of the economy. The solid line shows the relationship between those who say they approve of Trump and those who approve of the economy: More of one correlates to more of the other. The dashed line is the trend for those who strongly approve of Trump.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

Notice that gray, outlined circle: Independents who strongly approve of Trump. One would expect it to be closer to the line (as the solid gray independents-who-approve circle is). Independent approval of Trump, though, is mostly people saying they somewhat approve of the job he’s doing — softer support, even though they are generally approving of his handling of the economy.

That said, independents do credit Republicans (generally) as doing a better job on the economy. The GOP has an advantage here, though the overall advantage here — seven points — is about what it was in Fox polling in June 2017, when Trump first took office.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

Now we get to the particularly problematic numbers for Trump. Fox’s pollsters asked a great question: If Trump wins, what happens to the economy? The result was generally a split: About the same percentage of respondents said that the economy would get worse as get better. Independents were 14 points more likely to say it would get worse if Trump won.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

But then Fox asked the opposite question: What if the Democrat wins? The top line results were almost exactly the same — it’s just that views by party flipped.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

Let’s compare them directly. You can see that, overall, the perceived differences between a Trump victory or loss were minimal. Fewer independents thought that electing a Democrat would lead to an improvement in the economy but they also weren’t more likely think the economy would get worse.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

That partisan gap, though, is important. There are any number of signs that views of the economy are heavily influenced by partisanship.

We saw this as soon as Trump was elected. The week before the 2016 election, more than three-quarters of Republicans thought the economy was getting worse. The week after the election — before Trump was even president — Republicans were more likely to say that the economy was getting better.

New polling from Pew Research shows how stark the overlap between partisanship and views of the economy is. Republicans have been much more positive about the economy when a Republican has been president.



(Pew Research Center)

The same holds with perceptions of their own personal financial situations. When a Republican is president, including Trump, there’s a big gap in the percentage of respondents who say they’re doing well. When looking to the future, both parties see things more optimistically when their own party controls the White House.



(Pew Research Center)

The implication is simple. Part of the increase in positive views of the economy is a function of improvement from Republicans — who were overwhelmingly going to vote for Trump anyway.

There’s another interesting finding in that Pew poll that’s worth highlighting. There’s a big gap in perceptions of the economy among wealthier and poorer Republicans. Republicans making under $30,000 a year are still more positive about the economy than Democrats, but their views are closer to Democrats than to middle-income Republicans.



(Pew Research Center)

In other words, Trump’s message about the risk to the economy (and, in particular, about the risk to markets) may not only not be a powerful lure for Democrats — it may not even be that powerful for lower-income Republicans.

It’s fair for the president to point to views of the economy as an indicator that his reelection chances look good. After all, past presidential elections have hinged on how people view the economy. But he generally ignores the flip side of that coin: Past presidential elections have also hinged on the popularity of the president, a metric where Trump fares poorly. That, too, is a function of entrenched partisanship.

(We’ll note again, as we have often, that this same tension existed in 2018, too — and that negative perceptions of the president were a better indicator of the outcome than positive views of the economy.)

If the election comes down to independents? Fox’s polls shows they give the GOP an advantage on the economy but aren’t worried about electing a Democrat; that they approve of Trump’s handling of the economy, but it doesn’t result in their supporting him strongly.

That, in other words, Trump’s assumption that the economy will push him to a second term isn’t necessarily a fair assumption.