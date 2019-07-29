President Trump again pushed the envelope Monday during a signing ceremony to extend the 9/11 victims compensation fund.

“Many of those affected were firefighters, police officers and other first responders,” Trump said. “And I was down there also, but I’m not considering myself a first responder. But I was down there. I spent a lot of time down there with you.”

It is not the first time Trump has touted himself while discussing the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in comments ranging from tone-deafness to provocative to outright false or misleading, examples of which you can watch in the video above.

On 9/11, Trump called in to a local TV station and falsely said he would have the tallest building in downtown Manhattan after the World Trade Center towers fell.

In 2005, he campaigned against what would become One World Trade Center, saying the “terrorists win” if New York built it as it was designed.

In 2011, he said he predicted the 9/11 attacks (he did not).

In 2013, he remembered 9/11 by sending his “best wishes” to the “haters and losers.”

“@realDonaldTrump: I would like to extend my best wishes to all, even the haters and losers, on this special date, September 11th.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2013

During the 2016 campaign, Trump falsely claimed (then doubled down on the claim while mocking a disabled reporter) that “thousands” of New Jersey Muslims celebrated the 9/11 attacks. He also said his Muslim ban would have stopped 9/11.

He has repeatedly used 9/11 to attack his political opponents, including blaming President George W. Bush for the terrorist attacks.

After the attacks, Trump was criticized for taking a $150,000 grant for his 40 Wall Street building near Ground Zero, even though he previously said the building was undamaged.

Other Trump claims about the 9/11 attacks are equally dubious.

In 2015, Trump said he saw “many people” jump from the World Trade Center towers even though he did not live near the towers in 2001. He later reportedly said he saw it from a telescope.

And New York City’s comptroller found no evidence that Trump gave $10,000 to 9/11 victims, despite Trump’s claims otherwise.

Before signing the 9/11 victims compensation fund extension Monday, Trump told the gathered first responders to come up on stage, while casting doubts on the stage’s stability.

“I don’t know if this stage will hold it, but if it doesn’t we’re not falling very far.”

While touting the bill, Trump didn’t mention that his 2019 budget, if passed, would have reduced health funding for 9/11 victims.