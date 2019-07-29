President Trump’s supporters have proved willing to turn a blind eye to big sections of his biography. But as he redirected his social media efforts on Monday from describing Baltimore’s challenges to activist and MSNBC host Al Sharpton, Trump seemed to be hoping to draw attention to Sharpton’s own controversial past.

Trump assailed Sharpton as “a con man” and “a troublemaker.” The president’s words were in response to Sharpton planning a news conference in Baltimore to rebuke Trump for tweets over the past several days that were directed at Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D.-Md.) — whose congressional district includes Baltimore — in which the president blamed Baltimore’s challenges on Cummings and other liberals.

On Monday, the president focused his ire on Sharpton, alluding obliquely to decades-old stories involving Sharpton, a frequent Trump critic.

I have known Al for 25 years. Went to fights with him & Don King, always got along well. He “loved Trump!” He would ask me for favors often. Al is a con man, a troublemaker, always looking for a score. Just doing his thing. Must have intimidated Comcast/NBC. Hates Whites & Cops! https://t.co/ZwPZa0FWfN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

Not long after the tweets, Sharpton’s name began trending on Twitter — and so did the story of Tawana Brawley, a 15-year-old who in 1987 made national headlines with a horrific rape accusation that later proved to be false. She claimed that she had been raped by four white men before being found in a trash bag covered in feces with racial slurs written on her body.

Sharpton was an adviser for Brawley and often spoke in her defense at news conferences and marches. After a grand jury concluded that the attack did not happen, Sharpton — along with Brawley and other advisers — was successfully sued by Steven Pagones, the prosecutor whom Brawley accused of assaulting her. Since then, perceptions of Sharpton have been negative among many of the white conservatives who make up Trump’s base.

Sharpton is regularly criticized in conservative media and depicted as someone who frequently takes advantage of racial tensions by magnifying questionable stories to boost his public profile. That’s how Trump supporters described him on Monday.

Al Sharpton is a race-hustling extortionist who launched his career calling for violence against Jews and peddling the lies of rape hoaxer Tawana Brawley. https://t.co/9cwEttZ2oT — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) July 29, 2019

The Tawana Brawley hoax was “fighting for what’s right?”



Refusing to pay the ordered damages to the falsely accused and having friends pay them off is “fighting for what’s right?" https://t.co/Thxt8iduCD — Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) July 29, 2019

But Trump supporters’ argument that Sharpton lacks credibility because of his position on racial matters 30 years ago seems hypocritical if you consider that one way these same people have tried to rally support for the president is by encouraging voters to ignore his past controversies.

Perhaps the most glaring example of this was in 2018, in response to allegations of a past affair between Trump and an adult-film actress. Then, Franklin Graham, an evangelical minister who advises the president, told MSNBC: “I believe at 70 years of age the president is a much different person today than he was four years ago, five years ago, 10 years ago, whatever. We just have to give the man the benefit of the doubt.”

But critics say Trump does not have a history of giving people not like himself the benefit of the doubt, especially when they are people of color.

In 1989, after a young white woman was brutally raped and beaten while jogging in Central Park, Trump spent more than $80,000 on full-page ads in four New York newspapers demanding that the death penalty be reinstated so that the five black and Latino teenagers suspected of the crime could be executed.

Years later, the men were exonerated with the help of another man’s confession and DNA evidence. By the time they received a $41 million settlement from the city of New York, they had already spent much of their lives behind bars. Trump has never apologized for calling for their deaths.

Efforts to paint Trump as an advocate for criminal justice reform don’t factor that in.

So you’re saying @JoeBiden is like a firefighter who commits arson, only to show up later and pretend to be a hero? 🤔 @realDonaldTrump actually led on this issue because he truly believes in keeping communities safe while giving hope to those who have earned a second chance. pic.twitter.com/cvh40oPJ4k — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 23, 2019

It is not just the president’s past stances on criminal justice issues that his supporters want voters to forget or believe he is rehabilitated from. They want voters to ignore his multiple failed marriages, complete with the tabloid drama surrounding them. And that the real estate developer who shot to stardom with a hit television show that portrayed him as a successful businessman has more business failings under his belt than is commonly known. Trump surrogates want voters to turn a blind eye to the fact that the leader of the Republican Party was once a Democrat and such a supporter of liberal policies that he regularly donated to Democratic candidates. And they want voters to forget that when it comes to matters of race, Trump’s record of being on the wrong side of issues was so significant that the federal government successfully sued him for racial discrimination.

All of which is to say that for Trump supporters, the logic goes something like this: Who Trump was in the 1980s and 1990s is irrelevant to who he is today, but who his critics were during the same period is of utmost importance in understanding who they are today.