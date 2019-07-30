As of writing, 109 House Democrats have publicly endorsed impeaching President Trump. That “as of writing” is important, because new converts to the cause have been popping up frequently over the past few days — pushed, it seems, by former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s testimony on Capitol Hill last week.

For a long time, the pro-impeachment caucus was modest, making up less than a dozen of the members of the Democratic caucus. Since Mueller concluded his work in March, new endorsements have come in bunches, with surges after each time Mueller offered his views to the world: With the release of the report, at his late-May press briefing and with last week’s testimony.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

There was another surge period mixed in there, too. Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, then a Republican, endorsed impeachment in mid-May. Earlier this month, seeing no Republicans join him, he left his party and became an independent.

When Attorney General William P. Barr released his letter summarizing Mueller’s work, there were seven Democrats who supported impeachment. That was only four months ago.

What’s particularly interesting is how the push for impeachment has spread through the Democratic caucus. We can look at members of the House in two different dimensions: How partisan their districts are and where their politics lie ideologically. For the first measurement, we use Cook Political Report’s partisan voting index, a measure of how districts voted in the last two presidential races relative to the national result. For the second, a measure of ideology called DW-NOMINATE compiled by VoteView.

That gives us a map of the House that looks like this. A dot at lower left is a very liberal representative from a heavily Democratic district; a dot at upper right is a conservative from a very Republican one.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

The Post has been tracking positions on impeachment, allowing us to overlay results onto the above map. You can see that we’ve identified one members with an opinion in that cluster of Republicans: Amash. The interesting interactions are in the lower-left quadrant, where those 109 Democrats who support impeachment pushing against 120 who don’t and six who’ve yet to take a position.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

But watch what happens when we animate this. We grouped the announcements of support into a number of buckets. In chronological order, those are:

Prior to Mueller’s appointment on May 17, 2017,

Prior to this year,

Prior to the release of the report on April 18, 2019,

Prior to Amash’s announcement on May 18,

Prior to Mueller’s press conference on May 29,

Prior to Mueller’s testimony on July 24, and

After Mueller’s testimony.

Watch as the plot fills in.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

What you should notice is how the original calls for impeachment came from further down (more liberal) and to the left (safer Democratic districts). As time passes and events unfold, members closer to that center point start signing on — as do some Democrats from districts that lean Republican.

Let’s just compare two groups of Democrats: Those who were pushing impeachment before the redacted Mueller report came out and those who joined the call after Mueller’s testimony last week. The latter group come from districts that are far less safe than those who supported impeachment earlier.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

Over time, the average partisan voter index of those supporting impeachment has moved closer to the middle. When the Mueller report came out, those advocating impeachment represented districts that had, on average, a 27-point advantage for Democrats. Now the average is a 17-point advantage.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

That’s only slightly more Democratic than the caucus’ 12.5-point average overall. Meaning that those pushing for impeachment are moving ever closer to matching the politics of the caucus on the whole.

Despite the density of the pro-impeachment caucus, that doesn’t have to be the case. Those advocating impeachment could simply be the half of the caucus from the safest districts. Instead, particularly of late, it includes a lot of Democrats from places where Democrats can’t take 2020 for granted.