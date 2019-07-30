By Eugene Scott
Eugene Scott
Reporter covering identity politics for The Fix

Thanks to President Trump’s recent Twitter tirades against nonwhite lawmakers, most of the political news cycles since last month’s Democratic debate have been dominated by conversations about race. A big question is over whether whoever wins the 2020 presidential election will make matters worse or attempt to heal existing wounds.

As for the candidates hoping to win the Democratic nomination, the field includes the most diverse in American history. But the first night of CNN’s presidential debate won’t reflect that.


A worker cleans the stage during a media briefing ahead of the Democratic presidential debate in Detroit. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CNN used a somewhat random process to determine which candidates would be onstage on which night, and took great pains to emphasize its transparency. On live TV, the cable network split the candidates into three tiers based on how well they are polling to make sure that each group would be split evenly among the two debate nights. After that, names were drawn from each group.

And wouldn’t you know it, here’s how the two nights shook out:

July 30 debate — order on stage

Ryan

Klobuchar

Buttigieg

Williamson

Warren

O’Rourke

Sanders

Hickenlooper

Delaney

Bullock

July 31 debate — order on stage

Castro

Bennet

Gillibrand

Booker

Yang

Biden

Harris

Gabbard

de Blasio

Inslee

Note: Wayne Messam, Seth Moulton, Joe Sestak and Tom

Steyer did not qualify for the second debate.

Source: CNN

SHELLY TAN/THE WASHINGTON POST

None of the candidates of color competing for the country’s highest office were selected for the first night.

Sure, plenty of these candidates have spoken out against racism and how it shapes America’s policies. South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg released a plan to respond to the criminal justice system’s mistreatment of black Americans, and former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke skyrocketed to national attention during his Senate run after a clip of him speaking out against police brutality went viral.

But others have been less vocal about what is a major issue for many Americans, including many who constitute a major voting bloc for Democrats.

Bakari Sellers, a political analyst and a former South Carolina state lawmaker, said Tuesday that tonight’s debate will require some of the lesser-known candidates to speak up on a topic that is dominating headlines.

“This stage lacks diversity, so it is going to be very interesting,” Sellers, who is supporting Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), said on CNN. “I want to hear how everyone else deals with race.”

Sellers said candidates will need to address the major domestic story of the day: President Trump’s attacks on Baltimore and the politicians who lead it. The president has dominated headlines for days after dismissing Baltimore as “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” following his frustration with frequent Trump critic Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D.-Md.), chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

“He’s not picking on Baltimore because he doesn’t like the clam chowder; this is a race issue,” Sellers said.

[‘Looking for a reason to attack’: How Trump seized on a Fox News broadcast to go after Cummings]

Tuesday morning, Trump doubled down on his attacks on Democratic lawmakers’ leadership of Baltimore.

“Baltimore has been very badly mishandled for many years,” he said. “I feel so sorry for the people of Baltimore, and if they ask me I will get involved.”

“What Elijah E. Cummings should do is take his Oversight Committee, bring them down to Baltimore and really study the billions and billions of dollars that’s been stolen,” Trump added.

As much as some Democratic strategists advise against letting Trump control the narrative, tonight may be one of the last opportunities for some candidates to communicate to the American people — especially their base — what they hope to do to improve the lives of those living in American cities.

Given that last month’s Democratic debate was most memorably marked by Harris’s exchange with former vice president Joe Biden on busing, and much of the oxygen since then has been devoted to Trump’s attacks, it seems unlikely the issue of race won’t be broached by a moderator or a candidate. But on the first night, no one from the communities affected most by issues of race will be able to weigh in.