

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer walks past the Fox Theatre in Detroit on Monday, a day before the second Democratic presidential debate begins. (Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images)

The second Democratic presidential debate is almost here, with 20 candidates trying to outshine one another over two nights amid escalating disputes over health care, criminal justice, immigration and other combustible topics.

The broadcast is scheduled to kick off Tuesday at 8 p.m. Eastern. Ten candidates will step into the spotlight inside the Fox Theatre in Detroit, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), two liberal favorites who will be sharing the debate stage for the first time. They will be joined by South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke, among others.

Night two will feature a rematch between former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala D. Harris (Calif.), who clashed in last month’s debate. Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.), who has sparred with Biden in recent days, will join them and could challenge one or both on criminal justice policies.

The debate could also extend the sharp disagreement between candidates advocating a Medicare-for-all health-care system and those who prefer the more modest approach of expanding the existing Affordable Care Act. And it could renew discussions about race, drug statutes, law enforcement and foreign policy that have divided the field in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, President Trump has helped set the stage with incendiary tweets in recent days.

CNN, which is hosting and broadcasting the event, said there will be two hours of debate time each night. Each evening will last two hours. CNN journalists Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper will moderate.

Unlike last time, the rules stipulate that there will be no questions requiring a show of hands from the candidates. Frequent interruptions by a particular candidate will result in reduced time for that candidate to speak on other occasions. Candidates will get 60 seconds to respond to questions and 30 seconds for rebuttals.

For many of the lesser-known candidates, the debate could be a make-or-break moment, giving them one last chance to make a splash. The polling and fundraising criteria for the September debates will be tougher, and fewer of the presidential hopefuls are likely to qualify.

Here’s a complete list of the candidates debating on each night, in alphabetical order;

Tuesday: Montana Gov. Steve Bullock; Buttigieg; former Maryland congressman John Delaney; former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper; Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.); O’Rourke; Rep. Tim Ryan (Ohio); Sanders; Warren; and author Marianne Williamson.

Wednesday: Sen. Michael F. Bennet (Colo.); Biden; Booker; former housing secretary Julián Castro; New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii); Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.); Harris; Washington Gov. Jay Inslee; and businessman Andrew Yang.

