

A Trump supporter at a "Keep America Great" campaign rally in Greenville, N.C., on July 17, 2019. (Jonathan Drake/Reuters)

Two demographic trends are expected to reshape the United States over the next 30 years. One is that the average age of Americans will creep steadily upward. The other is that the density of white Americans as a percentage of the population will slip steadily downward.

On Tuesday, we got a vivid reminder of the existence of those two trends, courtesy of analysis from the Pew Research Center. Pew’s Katherine Schaeffer looked at Census Bureau age data by race and ethnicity and came to a startling realization.

The most common age in the United States is 27, a function of the population boom that marked the millennial generation and of the natural effects of the baby boomers getting older. But that most-common age isn’t the same across racial or ethnic groups. Among black Americans, the most common age is 27, as it is for nonwhite Americans overall. The most common age among whites?

Fifty-eight.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

Nearly 6 in 10 nonwhite U.S. residents are younger than 38 (the upper bound of the millennial generation, per Pew). Fifty-six percent of whites are 38 or older.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

This is a reflection in part of the trend toward a less densely white American population. But it suggests, too, that at least over the short term older voters will continue to be much more densely white than younger ones.

Why does that matter? In part because older voters and white voters tend to vote more heavily than younger or nonwhite voters.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

These trends have been evident for years and have led to a great deal of rumination and pontification on what might be expected as a result, particularly in politics. Why? Because America getting less white and more gray suggests that politics will be pushed in two different directions. Older and white voters tend to vote more Republican, and black and Hispanic voters are more Democratic.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

So what happens when Americans are older and more heavily nonwhite?

We’re already seeing some effects of these demographic changes. Exit polling collected by the Roper Center suggests that nearly 9 in 10 voters in 1976 were white and that 52 percent of them backed the Republican presidential candidate (Gerald Ford). By 1980, Ronald Reagan earned 56 percent of the white vote, which made up 88 percent of the electorate.

Ford lost by 2 points. Reagan won by nearly 10. The white vote was critical.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

Fast-forward to 2016. White voters made up 70 percent of the vote, according to exit polling. (Census Bureau data has a slightly higher figure.) President Trump earned 57 percent of the white vote — just a bit more than Reagan got in 1980.

But Trump lost the popular vote by two points. That drop in the density of the white vote led to a 12-point swing in the result.

The increase in the density of the older vote has been slower. In 1988, Census Bureau data tell us that 85 percent of the electorate was white. By 2016, 74 percent was, an 11-point drop. In 1988, 27 percent of voters were age 60 or older. Three years ago, 34 percent were.

Again, these trends aren’t new. What the new Pew analysis does is tack an exclamation point on them. The most common age for a white U.S. resident is more than five times that of a Hispanic. When those Hispanic 11-year-olds are 40, those white 58-year-olds will be nearly 90.

What our politics will look like as a result is harder to calculate. But the trends don’t look great for the Grand Old Party.