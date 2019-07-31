

Owner Michele Pierson makes '#GILROYSTRONG' T-shirts at her Cal Silk shop two days after a mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival on July 30 in Gilroy, Calif. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The rifle used to kill three people at a food festival in Gilroy, Calif., on Sunday was not legal to own in that state. The man police have accused as the gunman apparently evaded security by cutting through a fence to enter the venue. To obtain the weapon, he did much the same thing, purchasing it from a retailer in Nevada, where buying and selling the model that was used doesn’t violate the law.

This is not uncommon. Particularly in states where gun laws are more strict, firearms recovered by law enforcement are often found to have originated in other states. For example, several years ago, we looked at data on firearms recovered in Chicago. About a fifth of those weapons were purchased in nearby Indiana.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives collects annual data on the points of origin of firearms recovered in every state. In 2017, most of the guns recovered in California originated in that state, which is normally the case. Of the 9,654 weapons that originated outside the state, 1,554 came from Nevada. An additional 2,185 came from Arizona. (The ATF only lists the 15 states that were the most common source for recovered weapons.)



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

Notice, though, that the weapons came from across the country, including from as far east as Florida, North Carolina and Georgia.

Georgia, in fact, was one of the top 15 origin states for no fewer than 45 other states and the District of Columbia. Meaning that it was one of the most common sources for out-of-state weapons in nearly every other state in the country. The only state that turned up as a source for other states more often was Florida. Only in Hawaii, Idaho and Iowa was Florida not one of the most common points of origin for recovered weapons.

Use the tool below to explore gun data.

Show data on percent of guns originating in-state frequency state was origin for guns number of guns originating in state guns recovered in Alabama guns recovered in Alaska guns recovered in Arizona guns recovered in Arkansas guns recovered in California guns recovered in Colorado guns recovered in Connecticut guns recovered in Delaware guns recovered in District of Columbia guns recovered in Florida guns recovered in Georgia guns recovered in Hawaii guns recovered in Idaho guns recovered in Illinois guns recovered in Indiana guns recovered in Iowa guns recovered in Kansas guns recovered in Kentucky guns recovered in Louisiana guns recovered in Maine guns recovered in Maryland guns recovered in Massachusetts guns recovered in Michigan guns recovered in Minnesota guns recovered in Mississippi guns recovered in Missouri guns recovered in Montana guns recovered in Nebraska guns recovered in Nevada guns recovered in New Hampshire guns recovered in New Jersey guns recovered in New Mexico guns recovered in New York guns recovered in North Carolina guns recovered in North Dakota guns recovered in Ohio guns recovered in Oklahoma guns recovered in Oregon guns recovered in Pennsylvania guns recovered in Rhode Island guns recovered in South Carolina guns recovered in South Dakota guns recovered in Tennessee guns recovered in Texas guns recovered in Utah guns recovered in Vermont guns recovered in Virginia guns recovered in Washington guns recovered in West Virginia guns recovered in Wisconsin guns recovered in Wyoming AK ME WI VT NH WA ID MT ND MN IL MI NY MA OR NV WY SD IA IN OH PA NJ CT RI CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC DC OK LA MS AL GA HI TX FL

Part of that is a function of population. There are a lot of people in Florida moving around the country. Part of it, too, may be a function of gun laws. There’s a loose correlation between the number of guns that turn up in other states and the number of gun deaths in the originating state — which is itself linked to the strength of gun laws.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

Another indicator of a link to gun laws is the ATF data itself. D.C., for example, is the only locale in which most of the recovered weapons originated elsewhere (primarily Virginia). In New York, a state with strict gun laws, only about a quarter of the recovered weapons originated there.

This appears to have been what happened in California, too. Legislators there banned the weapon used in Sunday’s killings, only to have the rifle cross the border with Nevada and make its way into the Garlic Festival.

In 2017, more than 1,500 other weapons made a similar journey from the Silver State.