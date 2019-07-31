

The Democratic Presidential Debate at the Fox Theatre July 30, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

In the abstract, the story of the first round of the second Democratic 2020 primary debate can be told in two maps shared by Google.

Prior to Tuesday night’s contest, there was a fairly broad level of Google search interest across the country in several candidates. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) attracted the most search interest in most states.

After the debate? It was all Marianne Williamson, save some home-state love for Gov. Steve Bullock.

Williamson made quite a splash in the debate, a function of sweeping condemnations of the political system paired with occasionally esoteric and often pointed commentary about policy. Political debates, it turns out, are a good forum for someone like Williamson, whose career was built on talking about big problems in compelling terms.

A minute-by-minute look at the night’s conversation shows that Google search interest in Williamson spiked every time she spoke, from her opening statement to her closing one.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

Others saw similar spikes — mostly candidates who weren’t well known. Former Maryland representative John Delaney got two big spikes, one after Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) used him as a punching bag to call for an optimistic vision from the party’s nominee and, later, when he was asked about taxing his millions of dollars in wealth.

But those spikes can be deceiving. Sanders, for example, didn’t have big spikes — but was the most-searched candidate after Williamson.

Who viewers wanted to learn more about offers one glimpse at how the night went. More important, though, is what the candidates said.

CNN’s format encouraged a lot of conversation from the candidates — often at the expense of lengthy responses. Over the course of the two-plus hours the candidates were behind their lecterns, the network’s moderators ran through a number of subjects. After the opening statements (which should be banned by law), there was a lengthy exchange on health care. It was followed by a discussion of immigration, then gun control. After an ad, the topic turned to electability, then climate change, then a quick discussion of infrastructure.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

After that, coming into another commercial break, a longer conversation about the country’s racial divide. (The all-white pool of candidates seemed particularly unfortunate at that moment.) Coming out of commercial, a discussion of trade, then the wealth tax, then student debt and finally foreign policy. One more ad and the candidates wrapped up.

While the moderators were hyperactive about ensuring that people stuck to their allotted time, not everyone got to weigh in on every issue. We tallied who got to speak during which section.

Mapped onto the flow above, it looked something like this.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

(This includes candidates who interjected and candidates who spoke during one of the sections even if they ended up straying from the subject.)

That diagram is confusing. So let’s make it a table instead.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

While in the moment it may have seemed like Delaney was getting a disproportionate amount of air time (and relative to his position in the polls, he probably was), the distribution of candidates to topics was actually fairly even. The candidates faring the best in the polls generally weighed in on the most topics, which is about how you’d hope it would work out. Even if the moderators then cut them off.

There’s one question we’re not yet able to answer: Did viewers learn much about the candidates’ positions? Perhaps. If nothing else, they learned a little something about Marianne Williamson.