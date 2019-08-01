One of the most telling lines of the second Democratic debate came from Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), addressing former vice president Joe Biden on Wednesday night.

Biden had been asked by New York Mayor Bill de Blasio if he had ever confronted his then-boss, President Barack Obama, over his administration’s large number of deportations. In response, Biden cited a sort of political-debate executive privilege, saying that he would “keep my recommendation to him in private.”

"You invoke President Obama more than anybody in this campaign!” Booker said in response. “You can't do it when it's convenient and then dodge it when it's not."

But, in fact, Biden could do that. All of the candidates could, in fact.

Obama hangs over the 2020 Democratic primary in a way he didn't in 2016. Back then, Obama was still president and Democrats had to toe the line between offering new ideas and not criticizing what Obama had done. This was made easier by the paucity of candidates. Hillary Clinton, the front-runner out of the gates, had served with Obama and wasn't terribly interested in undercutting what he'd done. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) spoke about overhauling the whole system, a criticism so broad as to border on not being a specific critique of Obama at all.

Over the past three years, though, and particularly with Donald Trump in the White House, that has changed. There’s much more oxygen to explore ways in which Obama’s presidency wasn’t what the Democratic Party of 2019 hoped it might be, and there’s a broad slate of candidates more than happy to do that. Meanwhile, the politics of the party have shifted. Thirty-eight percent of Democrats identified as liberal when Obama won in 2008; 51 percent do now.

Biden, as the embodiment of the Obama administration, took a lot of fire on that front Wednesday night even as he hugged Obama close. He was pushed to defend Obama on trade, arguing that he would not support the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal — despite having helped craft it. (Former Maryland congressman John Delaney embraced it on Tuesday.) Biden’s response to questions about health care was to embrace Obamacare. He distanced himself from the Obama deportation policy but praised Obama’s policy on undocumented immigrants who came to the country as children.

Asked about climate change, Biden embraced Obama's work on the Paris climate accord.

“Nobody should get applause for rejoining the Paris climate accords,” Booker said, reflecting the new debate in the party about the urgency of addressing global warming. “That is kindergarten.”

One of the features of modern American politics is the extent to which voters remain loyal to parties — even independents who tend to align with one party or the other. Democrats were very supportive of Obama throughout his presidency; as recently as January of last year, he was viewed positively by 95 percent of the party. Shortly before he left office, 97 percent of Democrats said that they thought his presidency had been a success. Part of this was likely due to the extent of Republican opposition to Obama and his policies, opposition that Democrats often viewed as unfair, at best.

Once Obama was gone? A lot of the debates within the party that the pro-Obama unity had muffled broke through. Was Obamacare enough? What about student loan debt? What about the wars Obama pledged to end? A party that had been constrained by Obama’s relatively moderate positioning was suddenly free to go in new directions. Obama is still popular — but Democrats are looking for something more.

Now consider what happens the next time the Republican Party has a contested primary.

Over the course of President Trump's time in office, he has similarly enjoyed the embrace of his party. As with Obama, some of that stems from the extent to which Democrats oppose him. How many essays have we read suggesting that Democratic anti-Trump rhetoric has pushed the author to hug Trump more closely? Some of it, too, derives from Trump's pointed efforts to deliver results for the most conservative Republican voters.

Once he's out of office, though? Hoooooo boy.

An undercurrent in reporting on Washington is the extent to which many Republican leaders quietly disagree with Trump on both tone and content. There's still a never-Trump contingent out there, a small group of vocal opponents who criticize the president at every opportunity. There's a bigger contingent, it seems, of Trump-for-now Republicans, who will eagerly dump Trumpism when they can.

Imagine the first contested nomination fight after Trump is out of office, sometime between now and 2032. Republicans are asked how they plan to deal with tariffs or NATO or immigration or race relations or preexisting conditions or corporate tax cuts or the deficit. To what extent will they argue that they agree with Trump’s positions on those things? Will Vice President Pence decide to run — and be the guy on the stage arguing that, well, you know, he tried to whisper in Trump’s ear?

Trump ran against the establishment just as Sanders did — but Trump won. The establishment didn’t like that. Much of it is still there, dealing with Trump the way Melania Trump did in that famous GIF from the inauguration: Smiling when he’s looking and grimacing when his back turns. When he’s gone, there will be a fervent effort to expunge the most toxic parts of his legacy, particularly given that the party will be four or eight years closer to unhappy-for-them demographic shifts in the electorate.

There is one important difference: Trump is embracing the most extreme ideological position of his party, the group that carries outsize weight in a primary. Obama played more to the middle, creating space in the primary among more-engaged voters on his left. Nonetheless, it’s hard not to anticipate that the next contested Republican primary without Trump in the White House will display a wide gulf between what he advocates and what the party more broadly hope to see.

Biden spent much of the second debate trying to find a connection between Obama’s administration and the more-liberal party of today. Those positions aren’t that far apart. The next Republicans to seek their party’s nomination will be trying to bridge a canyon.