

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) speaks during the first night of the second Democratic debate on Tuesday in Detroit. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

There are now two debates down, and the ratings for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and former vice president Joe Biden have been similar each time: He was lackluster to mediocre. She demonstrated her formidable debating prowess. If anyone has the ability to use debates to knock Biden off his stable position at the top of the polling, it could be her.

The problem is they’ve been debating on separate nights, and that means the Democratic Party has yet to see these two hash out the main issue dividing it: How far is too far to go on liberal policies?

Having two dozen candidates running for president means that by the luck of the draw, Warren still hasn’t shared a debate stage with Biden. Warren also hasn’t had a chance to really make her mark on the field — or try to leave a mark on Biden.

That matchup (and eventually, there will be a matchup) has the potential to be a defining moment for the divided Democratic Party. Warren is a fiery debater. As she rises in the polls, she could override Sanders as the standard-bearer for the liberal wing of the party — for those who want to get rid of private insurance and institute Medicare-for-all, who want to eliminate most student debt, who want to decriminalize border crossings, who argue that bold liberal policies are, paradoxically, how Democrats win the White House.

"I don’t understand why anybody goes to all the trouble of running for president of the United States just to talk about what we really can’t do and shouldn’t fight for,” she said, in one of the most memorable lines of both nights of the second debate.

Contrast that with Biden. He is the leader in the polls and the standard-bearer for comparatively more moderate policies. He’s had trouble making his case when the cameras are on, partially because as the candidate leading the race, he’s been a major target for everyone else on the stage. But he hasn’t been challenged by someone who is as skilled a debater as Warren is. He drew a matchup in June with Sanders, who wrote the Medicare-for-all bill that Warren supports, but since then Democrats’ Medicare-for-all debate has really ripped open. At the June debate, Sanders somewhat faded into the background, failing to deliver memorable lines to take down Biden when he was onstage with him.

This week, Biden was again next to Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), who didn’t provide an exact proxy for the Medicare-for-all debate that Warren would be sure to bring to Biden. Harris supports Medicare-for-all but has released a plan that would keep private insurance in the mix. She struggled at times to articulate the finer points of her policy and what this means for the Democratic Party’s chances to beat President Trump. That meant that when Biden struggled, too, she wasn’t in a place to draw him in on a debate about the central issue dividing Democrats right now.

Warren has the potential to do that. While her ally in the fight, Sanders, is deft at ticking off statistics about how many Americans are uninsured and how much profit health insurance companies make, it’s Warren who has succinctly argued the case that liberal policies could win in November. “We can’t ask other people to vote for a candidate we don’t believe in,” Warren said Tuesday. “I am not afraid, and for Democrats to win, you can’t be afraid either.”

“We are the Democrats,” she said at another point. “We are not about trying to take health care away from anybody. That’s what Republicans are trying to do”

The debates on Tuesday and Wednesday underscored that Democrats are anything but settled on how far to go on big-government programs. A Warren-Biden matchup could certainly help settle some of this. And it could give Warren a chance to dent the leader in the polls and change the race.

This may not be hypothetical much longer. We could see a Warren-Biden match up in September. That’s when the next round of debates will happen, and the Democratic National Committee has doubled the standards for polling and donors. So far about seven candidates have met that requirement, and each stage gets capped at 10. Which means that Warren may not have to rely on a randomized draw to determine whether she can take on Biden in her distinctively Warren way.