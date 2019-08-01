

Sen. Kamala D. Harris (Calif.) participates in the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN on Wednesday. (Paul Sancya/AP)

The second presidential debate showed that while Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) is good at making unexpected attacks, she has room to grow when it comes to receiving them well.

One of Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s (Hawaii) strongest moments was when she came for Harris’s track record as a prosecutor and attorney general in California.

“The people who suffered under your reign as prosecutor, you owe them an apology,” she told Harris.

The Washington Post’s Meagan Flynn wrote:

“Gabbard singled out Harris’s stance on the death penalty, accusing her of keeping ‘innocent people’ on death row and saying she 'blocked evidence’ that could have helped them. The tense exchange illuminated a complicated piece of Harris’s record as a prosecutor that has drawn criticism from both sides of the aisle, with some targeting her refusal to seek the death penalty in the killing of a police officer, and others attacking her decision to defend California’s death penalty from a statewide legal challenge.”

These issues have surfaced among those in the left’s base. Days before Harris launched her presidential campaign, Lara Bazelon, former director of the Loyola Law School Project for the Innocent, wrote a New York Times opinion piece dismissing the idea that Harris was a “progressive prosecutor.”

She wrote:

"If Kamala Harris wants people who care about dismantling mass incarceration and correcting miscarriages of justice to vote for her, she needs to radically break with her past. A good first step would be to apologize to the wrongfully convicted people she has fought to keep in prison and to do what she can to make sure they get justice."

Harris dismissed the specifics of Gabbard’s assertion and claimed that much of her energy was focused on reforming the system. She said:

“As the elected attorney general of California, I did the work of significantly reforming the criminal justice system of a state of 40 million people, which became a national model for the work that needs to be done. And I am proud of that work. And I am proud of making a decision to not just give fancy speeches or be in a legislative body and give speeches on the floor but actually doing the work, of being in the position to use the power that I had to reform a system that is badly in need of reform.”

But in a follow-up interview with CNN‘s Anderson Cooper, Harris didn’t even speak on the issues Gabbard raised and instead went into attack mode.

“This is going to sound immodest, but I'm obviously a top-tier candidate,” she said. “And so I did expect that I would be on the stage and take hits tonight, because there are a lot of people who trying to make the stage for the next debate.”

"For a lot of them, it's do or die,” Cooper interjected.

"Well, yeah, and especially when people are at zero or 1 percent, or whatever she might be at, and so I did expect I might take hits tonight,” Harris added before hitting Gabbard for her record on Syria.

After meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Gabbard said the dictator is not an enemy of the United States. She also went as far as to doubt American intelligence that points to him as responsible for harsh chemical attacks against his own citizens.

“I can only take what she says and her opinion so seriously,” Harris said after calling Gabbard an “apologist” for Assad.

While Harris’s response was well received on social media from liberals concerned about Gabbard’s relationships with Assad and Russian President Vladimir Putin, others who want answers about her criminal justice history were unsatisfied.

So her response is I'm a top tier candidate versus actually responding to legitimate questions about her prosecutorial record? Okay, got it. She won't be able to say that as this process continues. https://t.co/koyJI5aRvd — Shermichael Singleton (@Shermichael_) August 1, 2019

Shermichael Singleton, a Republican strategist who briefly served in the Trump administration, said voters concerned about criminal justice reform will want more from Harris.

“Gabbard is a nonissue because she won’t make it to the final debates, but Harris showed that when cornered, she doesn’t perform very well,” he told me. “She wasn’t horrible last night, but she also wasn’t impressive.”

“It’s early, and she has a lot of room to improve,” he added.

Harris has been able to dodge the amount of criticism that former vice president Joe Biden has received about his criminal justice background. Certainly their roles in the rates at which people of color were incarcerated are different. But it is likely that those wanting to hear more from Biden will soon demand the same of Harris. And she will have to show them that she can provide answers for her past choices as well as she can offer questions.