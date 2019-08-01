

Democratic presidential candidates pose before the start of the second night of the Democratic debate. (Lucas Jackson)

Democratic presidential candidates are debating for the second night in a row in Detroit. Below is a transcript from the debate; we’ll update it continuously throughout the evening.

TAPPER: Welcome back to the CNN Democratic presidential debate. Candidates, we're about to begin opening statements. But first, a quick review of the ground rules that your campaigns agreed to earlier this month to try to ensure a fair debate.

As moderators, we will attempt to guide the discussion. You will each receive one minute to answer questions, 30 seconds for responses and rebuttals, and 15 additional seconds if a moderator asks for a clarification. The timing lights will remind you of these limits. Please respect them, and please refrain from interrupting other candidates during their allotted time. A candidate infringing on another candidate's time will have his or her time reduced.

We, again, remind our audience inside the Fox Theatre to try to remain silent when candidates are actively debating. The candidates need to be able to properly hear the questions and each other.

BASH: Let's start with opening statements. You will each receive one minute. Mayor Bill de Blasio, please begin.

DE BLASIO: To the working people of America, tonight I bring you a message of hope. We can make change in this country. I know from personal experience it can be done.

When I became the mayor of the nation's largest city, I set us on a path of bold change. They said it couldn't be done, but we gave pre-K to every child for free. We got rid of stop-and-frisk and we lowered crime. We raised the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Yes, it can be done.

Now, tonight we have to get to the heart and soul of who we are as Democrats. There are good people on this stage, but there are real differences.

Joe Biden told wealthy donors that nothing fundamentally would change if he were president. Kamala Harris said she's not trying to restructure society. Well, I am.

For 40 years, working people have taken it on the chin in this country. For 40 years, the rich have gotten richer and they've paid less and less in taxes. It cannot go on this way. When I'm president, we will even up the score and we will tax the hell out of the wealthy to make this a fairer country and to make sure it's a country that puts working people first.

PROTESTOR: (OFF-MIKE)

BASH: Thank you, Mayor de Blasio. Senator Michael Bennet?

BENNET: Thank you. Last week, I saw one of those Trump signs that says, “America, love it or leave it.” And it was on the outside of a church.

I love America. And I know we can make it better.

Before coming to the Senate I ran (inaudible) school district where most of the kids live in poverty. Those kids have exactly the same hopes that I had.

Their parents have exactly the same hopes for them that my parents had for me, and that Susan and I have for our three children. But for the last three years, we've been consumed by a president who frankly doesn't give a damn about your kids or mine. Mr. President; kids belong in classrooms, not cages.

(APPLAUSE)

And they deserve something better than a bully in the White House. Let's end this three ringed circus in Washington and make — and let's make this election about reclaiming our future for our kids and our democracy. Empty promises won't beat Donald Trump, I can.

BASH: Governor Jay Inslee.

INSLEE: Good evening. I'm Jay Inslee. I am running for president because the people in this room and the democrats watching tonight are the last best hope for humanity on this planet.

If — if we make defeating the climate crisis the top priority of the United States, we will have a fighting chance to save ourselves and our children's future. It has to be our top priority. My plan is one of national mobilization, quickly bringing 100 percent clean energy to Americans, creating 8 million good union jobs.

This is a big, bold, ambitious plan for clean energy for a big bold ambitious nation. Middle ground approaches are not enough. We must confront the fossil fuel industry. I've been working on this for 25 years.

And now we know this, we are at tipping point and whether we shrink from this challenge or rise to it is the vital question of our time. We democrats believe we can still do big things in this nation. We can defeat the climate crisis. Let's get to work.

(APPLAUSE)

BASH: Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.

GILLIBRAND: My grandmother taught me that nothing's impossible. She spent two generations organizing women in Upstate New York. My mother taught me nothing's impossible. She was one of only three women in her law school class and worked with gay couples for basic rights.

If you want to get something done, just tell me it's impossible. As a freshman senator I was told you couldn't repeal Don't Ask, Don't Tell. Even members of my own party told me it wasn't convenient. When are civil rights ever convenient?

We stood up to the Pentagon and we got it done. Not impossible. 10 years ago I was told you couldn’t pass health care for our 9/11 first responders, those heroes who raced up the towers when others were coming down.

Even when Congress turned its back on them, we kept fighting. Just last week we made the 9/11 health bill permanent.

(APPLAUSE)

Beating Donald Trump definitely not impossible. We need a nominee who will take on the big fights and win. We need a nominee who doesn't know the meaning of impossible.

BASH: Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.

(APPLAUSE)

GABBARD: I love our country. It's why I enlisted after 9/11, why I've served as a soldier for over 16 years, deployed twice to the Middle East, and serve in Congress now for almost seven years.

I know what patriotism is and I've known many great patriots throughout my life. And let me tell you this, Donald Trump is not behaving like a patriot. As president I will bring this spirit of real patriotism to the White House, serving the interest of all Americans, not just the rich and powerful.

I'll fight for our rights and freedoms of all Americans, upholding these principles in our constitution upon which our country was founded, fighting for justice and equality for all. Fighting for every single American regardless of race or religion as we strive towards that more perfect union.

And as president I'll bring this unifying spirit of love for country and the soldier's values of service above self to the White House, truly leading a government of by and for the people.

BASH: Secretary Julian Castro.

CASTRO: Thank you, Dana, and good evening.

